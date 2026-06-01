Contradictory Polygraph Reports and Alleged Retaliation Highlight Hawks' Internal Turmoil Over R200m Cocaine Theft

Testimony from senior Hawks officer Karl Sander before the Madlanga commission reveals conflicting polygraph results and claims of being targeted after exposing corruption, amid a four-year unresolved investigation into the theft of R200 million worth of cocaine from KwaZulu-Natal police offices.

Senior KZN Hawks official Karl Sander testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on June 1, 2026. The commission heard that reports from the directorate for priority crime investigation ( Hawks ) regarding the theft of cocaine worth R200 million from police offices in KwaZulu-Natal contained contradictory findings.

Sander, a warrant officer, stated he had worked in the KZN narcotics unit for decades but was reassigned by provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona in February 2024 after allegedly "stepping on the toes" of drug syndicates. He described making several major busts at Durban harbour, mainly intercepting drugs from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Senona reportedly received a complaint that Sander was supplying drugs to clubs in Florida Road, which Sander denied, adding that a corruption inquiry against him was closed within four days. He suggested his transfer was retaliation for raising concerns about missing exhibits and dockets, noting, "I do not think management took a liking to that.

" Sander was among officers who underwent polygraph testing during internal investigations into the theft. Two polygraph reports obtained by the commission showed conflicting results: one indicated deception from Sander, while another, due to an examiner's error, recorded no opinion on him. Sander claimed he had never seen or been briefed on the polygraph findings. He emphasized he was on leave at the time of the robbery and was not stationed at the Port Shepstone unit where the theft occurred.

Evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube indicated the commission is seeking a signed polygraph report to clarify the final outcomes. Despite the high-profile theft, which drew scrutiny toward the Hawks, no significant disciplinary actions have been taken four years after the incident. The case highlights broader concerns about criminal infiltration within law enforcement. The brazen November 2021 theft of 541kg of cocaine from a Hawks office remains unresolved, raising questions about internal controls and accountability.

Sander's testimony suggests possible sabotage of anti-drug operations by corrupt elements, while the contradictory polygraph results underscore procedural inconsistencies. The commission continues to investigate how such a large-scale theft could occur from within police premises and why progress has been stalled. The situation also reflects tensions between frontline officers and senior management, with allegations of intimidation and cover-ups.

As the inquiry unfolds, the public and policymakers await clearer answers on whether the Hawks can effectively combat organized crime when internal breaches remain unaddressed





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Hawks Kwazulu-Natal Cocaine Theft Polygraph Corruption Madlanga Commission Karl Sander Lesetja Senona Drug Syndicates Law Enforcement

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