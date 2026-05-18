Continued War in the Middle East Spurs Inflation Fears in Global Markets

The ongoing war in the Middle East has led to high oil prices, causing widespread inflation concerns, despite the potential ceasefire. Global government yields have risen, intensifying investor concerns about inflation and economic growth, with the spotlight particularly on the UK and US.

Asian markets lost ground on Monday, extending slides in global markets due to high oil prices and fears of sustained inflation despite a potential ceasefire in the Middle East.

The United States and Iran agreed to a truce in April but negotiations have stalled, resulting in sporadic attacks through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have surged, affecting global oil exports. Tokyo shares closed one percent lower, Shanghai lost 0.1 percent, and Hong Kong ended down 1.1 percent. Seoul, which had been experiencing record highs in recent days due to the artificial intelligence spending boom, ended the day 0.3 percent higher.

Global government yields rose sharply as oil prices, the possibility of a Strait of Hormuz resolution, and fiscal concerns intensify





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Global Markets Inflation War In The Middle East Oil Prices Surging Oil Prices Global Government Yields Record Highs In Seoul Continued Selling In Asian Markets Chinese-US Trade Talks Sporadic Attacks Through The Strait Of Hormuz

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