Continental plans to halt production at its Gqeberha plant by early 2027, affecting 950 employees. Rising costs and import competition threaten the Eastern Cape's manufacturing sector.

Continental, a major global tyre manufacturer, is currently evaluating a potential cessation of production operations at its facility in Gqeberha. This strategic review points toward a possible shutdown scheduled for early 2027, a move that would directly impact approximately 950 employees at the site. The decision marks a significant development for the regional industrial landscape, adding to the existing economic pressures faced by the local automotive sector.

Operational Challenges Drive Production Halt Review

The manufacturing giant cited intensifying price competition from low-cost imports as a primary factor placing severe pressure on the African tyre market. According to an official statement released on 20 November, these market dynamics have been further exacerbated by a complex web of operational hurdles. Rising energy costs and persistent supply chain disruptions have significantly inflated manufacturing expenses, making long-term planning increasingly difficult for the company.

Also read Continental Halts Gqeberha Tyre Production, Threatening 950 Jobs

Additionally, Continental highlighted the impact of an increasingly fragile infrastructure on its daily operations. These combined factors have made it substantially harder to maintain profitable production levels. Consequently, the company reported that production capacity at the Gqeberha tire plant has been significantly underutilized in recent years. This decline in utilization occurred despite various turnaround efforts implemented by management aimed at improving the facility's overall operational performance.

Shifting Demand Hurts Local Manufacturing Sector

A critical underlying cause of the current crisis is the sharp decline in local demand for tyres manufactured within South Africa. Data indicates that the proportion of local demand for locally produced tyres has fallen dramatically from more than 60 percent in 2016 to below 40 percent in 2024. This structural shift in consumer and commercial preference has eroded the market share of domestic manufacturers, leaving facilities like the Gqeberha plant with insufficient orders to justify full operational capacity.

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The Eastern Cape province relies heavily on this industrial base, where the automotive and related manufacturing sector contributes around 22 percent of the provincial economy. This sector is a vital source of employment, supporting some 40,000 jobs across the region. The potential closure represents another significant blow to this already strained sector, following the recent closures of other major tyre plants operated by Goodyear and Bridgestone in the area.

Regional Economic Impact and Future Outlook

The potential loss of nearly 950 jobs at the Continental facility would send shockwaves through the Eastern Cape manufacturing ecosystem. With the sector already reeling from the departures of other key players, the removal of Continental from the local production map could further destabilize the regional economy. The loss of these positions would not only affect direct employees but also ripple through the supply chain and local service industries that depend on the plant's activity.

As Continental moves toward its decision point in early 2027, stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation. The company's statement acknowledges the severity of the challenges, noting that the combination of external market forces and internal infrastructure issues has created an unsustainable environment. The future of the Gqeberha plant remains uncertain, but the current trajectory suggests a likely end to tyre production at this historic location, marking a new chapter in the region's industrial history.