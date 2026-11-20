Continental has begun a Section 189A consultation over closing its Gqeberha tyre plant, potentially affecting about 950 jobs by early 2027. The company cites years of underused capacity, low-cost import competition, rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and fragile infrastructure.

Continental has begun a formal consultation process over the possible closure of its tyre manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, a move that could affect approximately 950 employees.

The German tyre manufacturer announced the process on Friday, November 20, under Section 189A of South Africa's Labour Relations Act. If no viable alternative emerges from the consultation, production at the Gqeberha site could be discontinued by early 2027. The company said the process is meant to explore alternatives to discontinuing production at the facility. Continental attributed the potential closure to production capacity that has remained significantly underutilised for several years.

Also read Plea to save 950 Eastern Cape jobs as tyre factory considers closure

Continental Cites Low Capacity Utilisation And Costs

It said extensive turnaround efforts had failed to reverse the decline in capacity utilisation. The company also pointed to intensifying price competition from low-cost imports and increasingly challenging market conditions. Rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and increasingly fragile infrastructure have further increased manufacturing costs and made production planning more difficult. The Gqeberha plant has been manufacturing tyres since 1947, producing various brands over its 79-year history.

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Continental-branded tyre production began in 1985, supplying vehicle manufacturers operating in South Africa as well as the African replacement tyre market. Continental said it remains committed to South Africa and the wider African market despite the uncertainty surrounding local manufacturing. Its sales organisation in Gqeberha would continue serving customers in South Africa and across the region. The company's BestDrive retail network would remain unaffected by any potential changes to production at the plant.

Continental said it is committed to conducting the consultation process transparently and constructively. Alternatives and measures to mitigate the impact on employees will form part of the discussions. The company acknowledged the uncertainty the proposed closure would create for those affected and said it was committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue with employees throughout the process. The Motor Industry Staff Association warned that the proposed closure would have wider economic consequences for the Eastern Cape.

Union Leader Warns Of Devastating Economic Impact

Misa CEO of operations Martlé Keyter said the loss of another major tyre manufacturer would be devastating for a province already struggling to retain manufacturing jobs. Keyter said the timing could not be worse. She noted that the Eastern Cape has the highest official unemployment rate in the country at 44.3%, more than 10 percentage points above the national rate of 33.7%.

Keyter said Nelson Mandela Bay lost Bridgestone's tyre factory and Goodyear's plant in Kariega was also closed, with 900 workers losing their jobs. She said losing a third tyre manufacturer would have devastating consequences for a province already struggling to hold on to jobs. In a province where more than four in every 10 people looking for work cannot find it, a retrenched worker has almost nowhere to go, Keyter said.

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She said every effort must be made to keep the plant open before a single job is lost. Keyter said the potential loss of Continental's operation would have consequences beyond the factory's workforce. She said it would affect suppliers, transport operators and small businesses dependent on the plant and its employees. Though Misa members working in tyre retail are not directly affected, Keyter said the union was concerned about the broader impact on the industry and local economy.

Keyter Urges Government Emergency Intervention For Jobs

She called on Continental to exhaust every possible avenue to keep the factory operational. She also urged the government to treat the loss of manufacturing jobs in the Eastern Cape as an emergency requiring urgent intervention. The proposed closure comes as South Africa's automotive manufacturing industry faces pressure from affordable imports and possible tariff changes. Continental's move also follows wider uncertainty in the sector, including recent questions over global automotive jobs and South Africa's position in export markets.

The Gqeberha plant's long history makes its potential closure a significant test for manufacturing in the Eastern Cape. The consultation process will determine whether Continental can find a viable alternative to ending production. Until then, the future of the plant and its roughly 950 workers remains uncertain.