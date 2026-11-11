Contentious Impala Gift Sparks Corruption Allegations for Former Police Commissioner

Frontline testimony from alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala about a gift of twenty impalas delivered to former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, raising accusations of corruption tied to a R360m police tender. The case remains under the Madlanga Commission.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, a figure often dubbed a crime kingpin, recently delivered a surprising testimony before the Madlanga Commission, shedding new light on an alleged act of corruption involving a prized livestock gift.

According to Matlala, he had acquired twenty impalas-animals he described as "too many" to keep-and decided to give them away. He revealed that his decision stemmed from an intent to divest himself of the animals, not from any collusion with police officials.

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However, in an unexpected turn, the animals were destined for the residence of Shadrack Sibiya, the former deputy national police commissioner. The commission had previously heard allegations that Matlala's offering of the impalas had been a conditional favor in return for Sibiya's assistance in securing a massive R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender. During his appearance, Matlala explicitly denied that any ties to the tender were present.

Alleged Impala Gift to Former Commissioner

He recounted that he only learned about the destination of the impalas after arranging their transportation. The defendant stated that he collaborated with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to orchestrate the delivery and claimed to have queried Nkosi about the receiving address. Yet, Nkosi had instructed him to deliver the impalas to Sibiya's home, a detail the commission asserted would have been apparent during the hand‑over. Matlala's statements suggested that he had no foreknowledge of the gestures and motive behind the gift.

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He contested that the act was a misguided attempt to gesture goodwill, not a political connect. In a separate instance, the complaint filed with the commission asserted that Matlala had handed R500,000 to Sibiya, further inflaming the allegations of bribery. As the proceeding approached its final moments, the commission expected Matlala to revisit the courtroom on Wednesday morning, with the intention of resolving his testify.

Potential Impact on Corruption Review

Should he be re‑examined, the outcome may influence whether state agencies see the event as a minor miscommunication or a calculated attempt to illicitly secure a tender. Either way, the allegations against the former deputy national police commissioner remain under thorough review, keeping the public's attention on the proceedings and on the broader issue of corruption in public procurement.