Consumers in South Africa's Five Biggest Cities Face Above-Inflation Energy Hikes

The proposed increases may worsen living conditions for households in South Africa, especially for middle-class families, who are already struggling to afford electricity. The government may have to increase subsidies and/or expand free basic electricity allocations to help them cope with the rising costs.

SA consumers will soon be paying more for electricity. The five biggest metros are planning increases that are more than double inflation. Looming above-inflation energy increases in South Africa ’s metros may leave many pressured middle-class households struggling to afford electricity.

The hikes, which range from 6.6% to 10.5% across the country’s five biggest metro municipalities, may 'sow the seeds of a rebellion', warns economistGqubule. South Africa’s municipalities are set to implement tariff hikes in two months, with electricity accounting for the steepest increase on municipal bills. Most municipal councils are expected to approve their 2026/27 budgets at council meetings at the end of May





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South Africa Energy Hikes Inflation Rebellion Subsidies Middle-Class Households Energy Poverty

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