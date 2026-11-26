The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Friday on two challenges to parliament's public participation process for the NHI Bill, brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape government.

The Constitutional Court will on Friday hand down judgment on two high-stakes challenges to parliament's public participation process for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The ruling will be closely watched as it is the first of a series of legal challenges to the NHI Act to reach a conclusion. The bill contains far-reaching reforms aimed at achieving the ANC-led government's plans for universal health coverage. It was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024 but has not yet been brought into effect. The court will hear two independent applications challenging the legislature's public participation process on the NHI Bill.

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Challenges Brought By BHF And Western Cape Government

They were brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), an industry association for medical schemes and administrators, and by the Western Cape government. The BHF contended that while the ANC-dominated parliament conducted numerous public hearings, it did not properly consider the concerns raised by stakeholders, as required by the Constitution. It also argued that parliament acted irrationally by passing the bill without understanding its practical implications and by ignoring warnings that it was unaffordable.

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The Western Cape confined its argument solely to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), alleging it failed to facilitate meaningful public participation. If either or both of the applicants are successful, parliament will have to reconsider the contentious legislation. If the court agrees with the BHF that the public participation process was inadequate, it is expected to strike down the NHI Act and refer it back to the National Assembly for reconsideration.

If the court disagrees with the BHF but agrees with the Western Cape, the legislation is likely to be referred back to the NCOP. If the BHF and the Western Cape fail, a series of legal challenges that were paused pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court case will resume. These include attacks on the president's decision to assent to the legislation, launched by the BHF and the South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF).

Further Challenges And Court Proceedings

Further challenges to the constitutionality of the legislation have been brought by trade union Solidarity, the SAPPF, the South African Medical Association (representing doctors), the Hospital Association of South Africa (representing private hospitals), and the Health Funders Association (representing medical schemes). Constitutional Court chief justice Mandisa Maya, justice Steven Arnold Majiedt and justice Nonkosi Mhlantla were among the justices who arrived at court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, for the proceedings.

The judgment will have potentially far-reaching implications for the future of health coverage in South Africa. The apex court's ruling is expected to set the tone for the remaining litigation over the NHI Act. Parliament's handling of the bill and the concerns raised by stakeholders will be central to the court's assessment of whether the public participation process met constitutional requirements.