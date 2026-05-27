Constitutional Court's Crippling Workload Demands Urgent and Ambitious Reforms

An analysis of the rising caseload of South Africa's Constitutional Court and proposals for short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to restore efficiency and public trust.

The Constitutional Court of South Africa , as the highest judicial authority in the land, is facing an unprecedented crisis of workload that threatens its ability to function effectively.

Since the 17th constitutional amendment expanded its jurisdiction beyond constitutional matters to include general issues of law, the number of applications for leave to appeal has tripled since 2010. This surge has overwhelmed the court's capacity, leading to longer delays in delivering judgments and a growing backlog. The situation is exacerbated by outdated procedural rules that were designed for a much smaller caseload and an inconsistent application of the interests of justice test for granting leave to appeal.

The consequences are severe: the entire judicial system suffers, and public confidence in the courts erodes. In a constitutional democracy where courts wield immense power, maintaining trust is essential. To address these challenges, the court must act swiftly with a combination of short-term, medium-term, and long-term reforms. In the short term, the court can implement clearer guidelines for leave to appeal applications, enforce stricter compliance, and develop a more predictable jurisprudence around the interests of justice test.

By providing substantive reasons in key cases when refusing leave, the court can guide practitioners and reduce speculative filings. These measures, however, will not suffice alone. In the medium term, structural changes are necessary. The current practice requiring all judges to vote on every leave application should be reconsidered, perhaps through a constitutional amendment that allows a smaller panel to handle these decisions.

Establishing a screening unit staffed by legally qualified personnel to filter applications and increasing the number of judicial clerks would align the court with international best practices and alleviate the burden on judges. Looking further ahead, the time is ripe for a holistic review of the appellate system. Previous reforms have been piecemeal, often creating unintended consequences like the current workload crisis.

A comprehensive approach could involve redefining the court's jurisdiction, creating a separate appeals court for non-constitutional matters, or adopting a certiorari system similar to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the court has discretion to select cases. While such changes require political will and careful deliberation, they are critical to ensuring the Constitutional Court can fulfill its role as the guardian of the constitution.

The FUL report highlights that these reforms are not merely optional but imperative for the health of South Africa's democracy. The court must act decisively, or risk being buried under its own caseload, undermining the rule of law it is sworn to protect





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Constitutional Court Workload Leave To Appeal Judicial Reform South Africa

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