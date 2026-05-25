Constitutional Court Ruling Upholds Doctors' Right to Choose Profession

The Constitutional Court in South Africa has declared the certificate of need provisions under the National Health Act unconstitutional, upholding the right of doctors to choose their profession against state overreach. The ruling has significant implications for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and is seen as a major victory for doctors and medical associations.

The Constitutional Court in South Africa has upheld the right of doctors to choose their profession against state overreach by declaring the certificate of need provisions under the National Health Act unconstitutional.

The certificate of need, which was introduced in 2003 to regulate where private sector doctors and medical service providers could operate, was found to violate the constitutional right to choose one's trade, occupation or profession freely. The ruling has significant implications for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which requires control over doctors to operate as its architects envisaged.

The court's decision has been hailed as a victory for doctors and medical associations, who argued that the certificate of need provisions were unconstitutional. The ruling also suggests that the Constitutional Court may find section 33 of the NHI Act, which would compel doctors to contract their services to the state, unconstitutional for the same reason. Despite the government's efforts to discredit the ruling, the court's decision has been welcomed by healthcare professionals and patient groups.

The ruling is seen as a major victory for the doctor's rights and a significant setback for the government's attempts to implement the NHI. The implications of the ruling for the NHI are far-reaching, and it is likely that the government will reassess its plans to implement the scheme.

The ruling has also raised questions about the lack of transparency around the payment of medical services providers to the NHI Fund, and the potential limitations on the doctor's right to choose their trade, occupation or profession freely





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