Constitutional Court Rules on Business Rescue Framework Impact

The Constitutional Court clarifies decision-making powers in Business Rescue, affecting major entities like South African Airways and raising questions about process effectiveness and timelines.

The Constitutional Court has issued a significant ruling that clarifies the decision-making hierarchy within South Africa's Business Rescue framework. This legal development immediately impacts the ongoing restructuring efforts of state-owned enterprises, most notably South African Airways. The judgment resolves long-standing ambiguities regarding which stakeholders hold authority during the rehabilitation process, setting a new precedent for how distressed companies navigate insolvency protections.

Constitutional Court Clarifies BR Decision Authority

The core of the recent ruling addresses the balance of power between creditors, shareholders, and the appointed Business Rescue practitioners. Prior to this decision, there was considerable uncertainty about who ultimately had the final say on approving or rejecting a rescue plan. The court's interpretation ensures that the process remains aligned with its statutory purpose of rehabilitating financially distressed companies rather than allowing any single group to unilaterally derail restructuring efforts. This clarity is essential for stabilizing investor confidence in the legal mechanisms designed to prevent immediate liquidation.

Also read Constitutional Court to Review Whistleblower Costs Case Involving Prasa Employees

Industry Leaders Debate Process Effectiveness

Legal experts remain divided on whether the current system adequately serves all corporate entities. Koos Benadie, director of insolvency and business rescue at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys, argues that while the process historically suffered from a reputation of delaying inevitable insolvencies, the regulatory trajectory is now positive. He emphasizes that the framework is fundamentally sound when executed correctly. Conversely, Julian Jones, a partner at Webber Wentzel Attorneys, cautions that the mechanism is not a panacea for all failing businesses. Jones estimates that three out of every ten cases are misuses of the system, serving only to delay necessary liquidations rather than achieving genuine corporate recovery.

Economic Impact on Airlines and Creditors

The practical implications of these legal ambiguities are starkly visible in the aviation sector, where cash flow dynamics are critical. Operational challenges include managing a fleet of sixteen aircraft and executing 2,558 flights with a capacity for 457,950 passengers, as seen with competitors like FlySafair. During rescue proceedings, the shortened planning horizon forces passengers to book closer to departure dates, creating severe cash-flow deficits. Furthermore, creditors often demand upfront payment, stripping the company of credit lines and increasing financial guarantees with lessors. This cycle exacerbates the financial distress the process was designed to mitigate, creating a vicious loop of liquidity crises.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Tensions and Implementation Gaps

Tensions also arise from the perceived role of Business Rescue practitioners in the restructuring narrative. Benadie notes that financiers often view practitioners as protectors of shareholder interests rather than neutral overseers, leading to adversarial relationships. Eric Levenstein, head of insolvency at Werksmans Attorneys, suggests that earlier engagement with rescue advisers could improve outcomes. Komani, another industry observer, highlights that practitioners sometimes adopt a suspicious stance toward management, wasting months on trust-building exercises that could be directed toward actual operational turnaround. This distrust hampers the collaborative effort required to save viable companies, particularly in state-linked entities like the South African Post Office and SAA.

Future Reforms and Realistic Timeframes

A significant structural flaw identified in the current framework is the unrealistic expectation that complex rescues conclude within three months. Benadie argues that for large entities with numerous creditors, this timeline is mathematically impossible. The struggle lies in balancing the need for timely resolution with the risk of protecting terminally ill businesses. As the legal landscape shifts, stakeholders must determine if procedural reforms can reduce friction between practitioners and management. The goal remains to utilize Business Rescue as a viable tool for rehabilitation, ensuring it does not become a mechanism for asset stripping or indefinite delay.