Constitutional Court rules certificate of need sections of National Health Act unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the certificate of need sections of the National Health Act are unconstitutional and undemocratic. The court found that the certificate of need would enable the state to tell health-care professionals where to practise, and therefore found it unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court has ruled the certificate of need sections of the National Health Act unconstitutional. The certificate of need is not necessarily about central control, but rather about the state dictating to doctors and other health-care professionals where they can practise and what services they can provide.

However, the minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, claims that the certificate of need only tells the country where health-care facilities must be situated, and does not force doctors to go there. Universal health coverage needs the state to put facilities where the people are, but the certificate of need is just a convenient tool that does not mean NHI cannot run without it.

The certificate of need involves a central fund and central procurement, but the essence of NHI is an equitable health-care system that will cover everybody regardless of their economic status. The Constitutional Court found that the certificate of need would enable the state to tell health-care professionals where to practise, and therefore found it unconstitutional and undemocratic





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Constitutional Court National Health Act Certificate Of Need Universal Health Coverage Equitable Healthcare System

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