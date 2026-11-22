The Constitutional Court has overturned the Electoral Court's decision regarding the African National Congress's incomplete candidate list for the 2026 local elections, raising concerns about legal consistency.

The Constitutional Court of South Africa has overturned a previous ruling by the Electoral Court that had invalidated certain candidate nominations for the African National Congress ahead of the 2026 local elections. This significant legal reversal addresses a dispute centered on the procedural validity of the party's electronic submission process. The decision has sparked immediate debate among legal experts regarding the stability of electoral jurisprudence and the potential impact on public confidence in the judiciary.

Legal Mechanism Behind Candidate Submissions

The core of the dispute involved the specific technical requirements for submitting ward candidate nominations and party lists to the Electoral Commission. The Electoral Commission had previously ruled that specific ANC nominations were invalid because the party failed to click the submit as final button on the digital portal. Although the information had been uploaded to the system, the ANC had not completed the final procedural step required to make the submission legally effective before the statutory deadline.

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The Constitutional Court rejected the ANC's argument that the initial upload of information was sufficient to comply with the applicable legislation. In its ruling, the court clarified that the submit as final function is not merely an internal administrative convenience for the party. Instead, it serves as the essential mechanism through which a political party completes the prescribed electronic nomination process.

The court held that the Electoral Act requires information to be submitted in a prescribed manner that includes a final submission step. Without this final action, the court determined that the nomination requirements in the Act had not been complied with. Consequently, the nominations lacked legal effect until the specific procedural requirement of final submission was met by the party.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Precedents

Legal analysts and organizations such as Freedom Under Law have expressed concerns that this decision undermines the rule of law and public trust in the judiciary. Judith February, the executive officer at Freedom Under Law, and Chris Oxtoby, a research associate at the same organization, have highlighted that the ruling challenges the consistency of the court's recent jurisprudence. They argue that the decision appears to disregard the strict technical requirements that were previously enforced in similar contexts.

Concerns regarding the coherence and quality of the Constitutional Court's judgments have been raised by academics for several years. In 2018, academic Leo Boonzaier commented on a perceived decline in the quality of the court's judgments, noting they had become increasingly unaccountable to legal and academic communities. Boonzaier observed that the judgments had grown disconnected from established precedents, logic, and argumentation in various fields of law.

The ANC had argued that the strict enforcement of the submission deadline was unduly technical and resulted in the disenfranchisement of voters. The court acknowledged that the consequence of this interpretation is disenfranchisement rather than enfranchisement. However, the court maintained that judges are not at liberty to disregard the requirements of a correctly interpreted statutory framework in the name of enfranchisement, emphasizing the necessity of legal certainty.

Precedents and Future Electoral Implications

The outcome of this decision contrasts awkwardly with past rulings on the electoral process, particularly the 2011 decision involving the Inkatha Freedom Party. In that case, the Constitutional Court faced a scenario where the IFP had not submitted certain documentation required for local government elections on time. The commission rejected a request to submit the documents late, and the Electoral Court had overturned this decision, but the Constitutional Court ultimately disagreed and restored the commission's decision not to accept the late submission.

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This historical precedent supports the view that the rule of law requires predictability and certainty in the application of the law. The court pointed out that the ANC was aware of the submit as final requirement and had followed it in the past for other candidates in the 2026 elections. Running an orderly election with clear rules that bind all parties is an essential component of the right to vote in South Africa.

Despite the acknowledgment that the ruling leads to disenfranchisement, the court's focus remains on the strict adherence to statutory procedures. The decision reinforces the position that electoral integrity depends on the uniform application of submission rules, regardless of the political party involved. The lack of a detailed written reason for this specific decision has also raised questions about the efficiency of the court's operations.

As the 2026 local elections approach, this ruling sets a stringent precedent for all political parties regarding electronic candidate submissions. The legal community will closely monitor how the Constitutional Court reasons future decisions in this area to determine if the current approach aligns with established constitutional values. The balance between procedural rigidity and voter representation remains a central point of contention in South African electoral law.