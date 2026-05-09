Constitutional Court Mandates Impeachment Inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa

A landmark ruling by South Africa's Constitutional Court has ordered the establishment of an impeachment committee to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa, reviving the controversial Section 89 panel report and challenging the stability of the Government of National Unity.

In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the political establishment of South Africa , the Constitutional Court delivered a pivotal judgment on 8 May 2026, ordering the immediate establishment of an impeachment committee to investigate the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa .

This judicial directive focuses on the interrogation of the Section 89 impeachment inquiry panel, which had been finalized in 2022 but was subsequently voted down by an ANC-led majority in Parliament. The court found that the procedural rules relied upon by Parliament to avoid a full tabling and transparent discussion of the report before the vote were fundamentally unconstitutional.

This ruling effectively strips away the legislative shield that had previously protected the presidency, forcing a return to a set of allegations that many believed had been permanently buried. The judgment, delivered under the leadership of Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, represents one of the most significant legal interventions in the country's democratic history, posing existential questions about the future of the current administration and the integrity of the executive branch.

The political dynamics surrounding this ruling are vastly different from those that existed when the Section 89 report was first publicized in June 2022. At that time, President Ramaphosa had considered resigning but was urged to remain in power by senior members of the African National Congress.

However, the 2024 general elections fundamentally altered the balance of power, as the ANC lost its long-held absolute majority. This shift has emboldened opposition parties, most notably the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who view this court victory as a slam-dunk success. For EFF leader Julius Malema, the judgment serves a dual purpose. Not only does it advance the party's agenda of holding the presidency accountable, but it also provides a critical political lifeline.

Having recently been sentenced to five years in prison for the unlawful possession and reckless discharge of a firearm—a case currently under appeal—Malema is utilizing this legal victory to reposition himself as a champion of good governance and the rule of law. The scenes outside the Constitutional Court, featuring jubilant supporters and a defiant Malema calling for the president's immediate resignation, underscore the volatility of the current political climate.

Beyond the EFF, the Democratic Alliance (DA), as a primary partner in the Government of National Unity (GNU), now finds itself in a complex position. The newly appointed DA leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has made it clear that the party will not offer the president any special treatment or 'kid gloves' during the impeachment proceedings. Hill-Lewis emphasized that the integrity of the constitutional democracy depends on the principle that no individual, regardless of their rank or office, is above accountability.

By stating that the party will be guided strictly by facts and evidence, the DA is signaling a shift toward a more rigorous oversight role within the GNU. This creates a precarious situation for President Ramaphosa, who is known for his preference for quiet negotiation and one-way communication rather than the aggressive, public political combat that characterizes the impeachment process.

The president's legal team has prepared extensive documentation to highlight flaws in the original Section 89 report, yet the political momentum now lies heavily with the opposition. To understand the gravity of this moment, one must look back at the 2016 precedent involving former President Jacob Zuma.

When the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma had breached the constitution regarding the Public Protector's report on the Nkandla estate, the ANC managed to keep him in power by having him issue a public apology. The current situation, however, is far more precarious.

While three separate institutions—the South African Revenue Service, the South African Reserve Bank, and the Public Protector—had previously cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala matter, this latest adverse finding from the Constitutional Court changes the narrative. The central question now is whether the ANC will once again prioritize party loyalty over constitutional accountability, or if the new coalition dynamics of the GNU will force a different outcome.

The establishment of the impeachment committee marks the beginning of a high-stakes political drama that could either redefine the South African presidency or lead to the first formal removal of a head of state under the current constitutional order





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