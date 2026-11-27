The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg upheld the NHI Act regarding legislative procedures. The ruling clears procedural hurdles while substantive legal challenges regarding funding and affordability remain pending in other courts.

The Constitutional Court delivered a decisive judgment on Friday that dismissed two significant legal challenges against the National Health Insurance Act. This ruling removes a major procedural obstacle for the government's flagship healthcare reform initiative. The apex court rejected applications submitted by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape Government, which argued that Parliament failed to facilitate adequate public participation before adopting the legislation.

Procedural Validity Upheld by Court

Justice Leona Majiedt wrote the unanimous judgment regarding the application brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders. The court found that Parliament had fulfilled its constitutional obligation to enable meaningful public participation. Majiedt acknowledged serious concerns regarding the Act's funding and implementation but ruled that public participation laws do not require precise cost estimates for a program likely to be fully implemented decades in the future. The judgment noted that many details remain dependent on future budget decisions and evolving healthcare needs.

Also read Constitutional Court to hand down NHI judgment on Friday

The court emphasized that the Act remains constitutionally valid for now, but stressed it was not deciding whether the National Health Insurance itself is constitutional, affordable, rational, or capable of successful implementation. Those substantive questions remain the subject of separate court challenges still waiting to be heard. The ruling preserves the legislative process without endorsing the policy's long-term viability or economic impact.

Disputed Views on Provincial Input

The judgment featured a notable split among the judges regarding the challenge brought by the Western Cape Government. Justice Leona Majiedt wrote a lengthy minority judgment arguing that provincial submissions were not properly considered. She found that Gauteng's public participation report never reached the National Council of Provinces and that the Western Cape's input was considered too late to influence the final outcome.

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Justice Dhaya Pillay Kollapen wrote the majority judgment, finding that despite procedural imperfections, the National Council of Provinces sufficiently considered public input. The majority held that public participation does not require Parliament to adopt every suggestion or respond individually to each submission. Instead, the constitutional test requires whether people had a meaningful opportunity to participate and whether lawmakers broadly considered those views.

The Board of Healthcare Funders had argued that Parliament failed to provide enough information about funding mechanisms, covered benefits, and operational structures. They contended that this lack of clarity made meaningful public participation impossible. The Western Cape Government similarly challenged the process, arguing that public comments from some provinces were not properly considered and that the legislative timeline was rushed.

Ongoing Legal Battles Remain

This judgment is a significant victory for the government as it rejects claims that the Act was adopted through an unconstitutional legislative process. However, the Constitutional Court repeatedly stressed that it was not ruling on the substantive constitutionality of the National Health Insurance Act. Questions regarding affordability, the role of medical schemes, and government powers remain unresolved by this specific ruling.

Several further constitutional challenges to the National Health Insurance are still pending before other courts. These remaining cases will address whether the legislation is rational and capable of being implemented successfully. The current decision only addresses the procedural validity of the law's adoption, leaving the door open for future constitutional attacks on the substance of the legislation.