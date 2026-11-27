The Constitutional Court dismissed challenges by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape Premier against the National Health Insurance Act, upholding Parliament's process while the Act remains unproclaimed.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed two major procedural challenges against South Africa's National Health Insurance Act, upholding the legislative process followed by Parliament. The ruling was delivered by retiring Justice Steven Majiedt.

The NHI Act remains unproclaimed and out of operation. The court evaluated applications from the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Premier of the Western Cape Government. Both argued that their constitutional right to meaningful public participation was violated during the drafting of the NHI Bill. The Board of Healthcare Funders case was dismissed unanimously.

Also read Constitutional Court dismisses challenges to NHI Act

Board Challenges Public Consultation Process

The Board of Healthcare Funders argued that Parliament's consultation process was inadequate. It claimed the public had not been given sufficient information to meaningfully engage with the proposed legislation. Among its concerns was the absence of detailed financial modelling, a clearly defined package of healthcare services and an explanation of how the NHI would operate. The organisation maintained that without this information, the public could not properly assess whether the proposed healthcare system was financially sustainable or practically achievable.

Parliament defended its approach, arguing that detailed cost projections would have been speculative. It said the NHI is intended to be introduced progressively over an extended period, depending on available resources. The Constitutional Court agreed. Justice Majiedt noted that the Constitution requires sufficient information to enable meaningful public involvement, not perfect information.

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The court found that Parliament's decision not to include detailed costing, funding arrangements, service packages and an operating model at that stage was deliberate rather than a failure of public consultation. The judges said the public was still able to comment on Parliament's decision to leave those details out. They added that substantial public participation had taken place.

The court found that the incremental determination of services, as outlined in Section 57 of the Act, was a deliberate legislative choice that the public was entitled to debate, which they did extensively. The court also found no evidence that Parliament had approached the consultation process with a closed mind, or that it was constitutionally required to adopt every submission received. The Western Cape Government's case focused on alleged shortcomings in the National Council of Provinces consultation process.

Western Cape Raises NCOP Process Concerns

The province raised concerns about the handling of public hearings in Gauteng and the Western Cape. These included questions about attendance, documentation and whether objections raised by provincial representatives were properly considered. The Premier contended that the NCOP failed to properly deliberate on provincial negotiating mandates, ignored public participation reports, and imposed an inflexible timetable that marginalized the Western Cape's input. This challenge was dismissed by a narrow 6-to-5 majority.

The minority judgment was authored by Justice Majiedt and concurred with by Deputy Chief Justice Maya, Justice Dambuza, Justice Rogers, and Justice Savage. The minority deemed the NCOP's process unreasonable and highlighted three cumulative defects. Proposed amendments from provinces were never deliberated or voted on. KwaZulu-Natal's public participation report was entirely absent from the process.

The Western Cape's inputs were considered too late to influence the final legislative decision. However, the majority judgment, supported by six judges, concluded that the NCOP's overall process was reasonable and constitutionally sound. The majority reasoned that the missing KwaZulu-Natal report was the responsibility of the provincial legislature, not the NCOP. It said the province's concerns were still conveyed through written submissions, department officials, and select committee members who attended the hearings.

Furthermore, the majority noted that while the Western Cape's mandate was submitted late, its substantive objections were not ignored. The court emphasized that public participation guarantees a reasonable opportunity to influence legislation, but does not guarantee that the final outcome will change. No cost orders were issued in either matter. The Western Cape provincial government was disappointed by the outcome but respected the Constitutional Court's decision.

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The province had approached the court believing that concerns raised by Western Cape residents had not been adequately considered before the NCOP voted on the legislation. Premier Alan Winde said the government would study the judgment while continuing to advocate for a healthcare system that is constitutional, affordable and capable of delivering better care. The national Department of Health welcomed the ruling. It said the parliamentary process had met constitutional requirements for meaningful public participation.

The department said it remained committed to building a healthcare system that is accessible, equitable, affordable and of good quality. It added that further details regarding NHI implementation would be announced at a later stage. Following the judgment, Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, clarified the path forward for the organization and the public. He explained that the Board of Healthcare Funders initially pursued a three-pronged legal strategy.

Other NHI Litigation May Now Proceed

It challenged the presidential assent process, the parliamentary procedures, and the substantive merits of the Act. Dr Mothudi noted that the Constitutional Court's decision to hear the procedural challenge first was strategic. With this specific hurdle now cleared, any prior agreements to stay other litigation are lifted. This allows approximately nine other High Court cases focusing on the substantive merits of the NHI to proceed.

The Board of Healthcare Funders also intends to continue its separate legal challenge regarding the process the President undertook to assent to the Act. Addressing public concerns, Dr Mothudi emphasized that the ruling does not trigger any immediate changes for medical aid members. The President has not yet proclaimed any part of the Act into operation.

Future Impacts on Medical Schemes Warnings

However, he warned of potential future impacts if certain sections are enacted. He highlighted Section 33, which could eventually limit medical schemes to only covering services provided by the NHI fund, and Section 58, which amends the Medical Schemes Act. Dr Mothudi cautioned that if Section 58 is proclaimed, it could exclude reproductive and maternity services from medical aid coverage.

Existing National Health Act provisions would simultaneously prevent medical aid members from accessing those same services for free in the public sector. Solidarity welcomed neither the dismissal of the legal challenges nor the court's findings. Its Research Institute economic researcher, Theuns du Buisson, maintained that the organisation's separate legal action could still succeed. Solidarity argues that its case differs from the challenges dismissed by the Constitutional Court because it focuses on constitutional principles rather than procedural issues surrounding public participation.

The organisation continues to question the affordability and practicality of the proposed healthcare system. It argues that restricting access to private healthcare in the name of universal access could undermine patients' rights. It is also advocating for its Healthcare Funding Reform Bill, which is currently before Parliament, as an alternative approach to addressing South Africa's healthcare challenges.