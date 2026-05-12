Constitutional Court backs Home Affairs on repeat asylum applications

The Constitutional Court has ruled that rejected asylum seekers cannot submit repeat applications once their original claims have been finalised, overturning an earlier Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the matter between the department and asylum seekers who had taken the department to court.

The Constitutional Court s has backed Home Affairs on repeat asylum applications . The Constitutional Court has ruled that rejected asylum seekers cannot submit repeat applications once their original claims have been finalised.

The ruling, in favour of the department of home affairs, overturned an earlier Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the matter between the department and asylum seekers who had taken the department to court. In a statement on Tuesday, the department described the judgment as a significant victory against abuse of the asylum system and part of wider efforts to restore the rule of law in immigration and refugee management.

The judgment comes weeks after the cabinet approved the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, which introduces the “first-safe-country” principle aimed at preventing asylum seekers from choosing South Africa as their preferred destination after travelling through other countries in the region. Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the judgment affirmed the department’s efforts to reform the migration and asylum system.

“This judgment from the highest court in the land is an affirmation of the unprecedented progress we are making in restoring the rule of law and clamping down on abuse in the migration and asylum systems,” said Schreiber. “It further demonstrates that our commitment to systemic reform — not in opposition to but anchored in our constitution — is rapidly resolving problems that once seemed insurmountable.

” The department said the judgment and recent policy developments showed progress in rebuilding immigration systems to better serve South Africa’s interests





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Constitutional Court Repeat Asylum Applications Asylum Seekers Supreme Court Of Appeal Department Of Home Affairs First-Safe-Country Principle Revised White Paper On Citizenship Immigration And Refugee Protection Restoring The Rule Of Law Immigration Systems Asylum System Leon Schreiber Unprecedented Progress Restoring The Rule Of Law Clamping Down On Abuse Migration And Asylum Systems South Africa's Interests Building Immigration Systems Rebuilding Immigration Systems Restoring The Rule Of Law Clamping Down On Abuse Migration And Asylum Systems South Africa's Interests Building Immigration Systems Rebuilding Immigration Systems Restoring The Rule Of Law Clamping Down On Abuse Migration And Asylum Systems South Africa's Interests

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