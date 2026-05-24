Conservationist Eugene Cussons Dies in Paramotor Accident

The global conservation community woke up to the devastating news that the beloved conservationist and paramotor pilot Eugene Cussons died in a paramotor accident. The incident occurred yesterday at an event at a new airfield near Hartbeespoort Dam.

The global conservation community woke up to the devastating news that the beloved conservationist and paramotor pilot Eugene Cussons (47) died in a paramotor accident .

According to Etienne Mare, a relative speaking on behalf of the family, the incident occurred yesterday (May 23) at an event at a new airfield near Hartbeespoort Dam. The South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association has confirmed that the incident occurred at 16:10, extending sincere condolences to the pilot's family, friends, students, and the wider flying community while authorities investigate.

Beyond his remarkable conservation work, Eugene was known as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, mentor, and friend whose kindness, gentle spirit, and passion for life left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Eugene dedicated his life to wildlife protection, becoming a household name through his pioneering work at Chimp Eden, a sanctuary affiliated with the Jane Goodall Institute.

His daring rescues of chimpanzees from war zones and illegal trafficking networks were documented in the acclaimed Animal Planet series Escape to Chimp Eden, which premiered on February 8, 2008. Eugene was also the founder and managing member of Nirvana Africa, a prominent powered paragliding and aviation company. According to the company, it is the only powered paragliding company in South Africa with a dedicated team of pilots flying anti-poaching missions for park authorities such as the Kruger National Park.

Nirvana Africa has also used its technology to assist in the fight against endangered species poaching, with a special focus on rhinos. Eugene leaves behind his wife and daughter. The Cussons family, together with Eugene's close friends, expressed their gratitude to the Lowveld community and supporters around the world for the overwhelming messages of sympathy, support, and encouragement that continue to pour in.

He will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to protecting the voiceless, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eugene Cussons Paramotor Accident Chimp Eden Jane Goodall Institute Escape To Chimp Eden Powered Paragliding Anti-Poaching Missions Endangered Species Poaching Rhinos Conservation Achievements Paramotoring Conservationist Paramotor Pilot Lowveld Community Supporters Around The World Messages Of Sympathy Legacy Inspiration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maritzburg's notorious Town Hill claims another lifeOne person has died in yet another accident on the N3, Town Hill, near Pietermaritzburg.

Read more »

Two Singapore tourists drown in river rafting accident near Hartbeespoort Dam | The CitizenTragic loss in Hartbeespoort Dam😢 2 Singapore tourists met a devastating fate when their kayaks capsized during a river rafting excursion on the Crocodile River🐊⛵ TheCitizenNews Read the full story⬇️

Read more »

Two Singaporean tourists drown during Crocodile River canoe trip | News24Two tourists have drowned following a canoeing accident on the Crocodile River near the Hartbeespoort Dam.

Read more »

BREAKING: Ten killed in horrific taxi and truck accident in DurbanThe accident occurred on the R102, near Lotus Park, south of Durban, on Thursday morning. The accident involved a taxi and a truck.

Read more »

Plumstead man drowns in De Villiers Dam on Table MountainA 20-year-old man died in what appears to have been a drowning accident at De Villiers Dam near on Table Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

Read more »

Mother of well-known Car Sales Representative Dies at 81Deceased is a well-known figure in the car sales industry. She started her career at Trust Bank and later worked as a finance representative at used-car dealerships in Benoni.

Read more »