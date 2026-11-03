Conservation Groups Urge DFFE to Suspend Sardine Fishing After Mass Die-off

Conservation groups demand suspension of commercial sardine fishing until biomass surveys are completed. They argue that current permits violate precautionary laws, threatening marine ecosystems and small-scale fisher livelihoods along the South African coast.

Four prominent conservation organizations are formally requesting the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to halt all directed sardine fishing activities. The Green Connection, the Biodiversity Law Centre, Whale Coast Conservation, and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust argue that continuing commercial operations violates the precautionary principles embedded in South African environmental law. They emphasize that the sardine population has suffered a severe mass die-off affecting approximately 2 600km of coastline, creating an urgent need for immediate regulatory intervention to protect marine biodiversity.

Core Details of the Suspend Request

Thirteen groups submitted a joint letter to Minister David Maynier, the head of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, demanding an immediate suspension of directed sardine fishing. Their primary condition for allowing any commercial activity to resume is the completion of a new biomass survey and the subsequent publication of a revised total allowable catch quota. The organizations contend that the current stock assessment is fundamentally flawed because it relies on data collected before the widespread mortality event occurred, rendering existing management measures scientifically inadequate for the current crisis.

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The conservation coalition specifically highlighted the timeline of the government response, noting that the department took no action for over a month following the initial outbreak of the mass die-off. The organizations stated that the department eventually limited directed sardine catches to 25 percent of each right holder's remaining 2026 total allowable catch from September 7 to October 2. Subsequently, the department increased this limit to 33 percent from October 3 to October 30. They argue these incremental measures were insufficient given the scale of the ecological disaster unfolding along the coast.

Scientific Basis and Ecosystem Impact

The department attributes the widespread mortality to the pilchard herpesvirus, which began affecting coastal waters in late July. Sardines are small forage fish that serve as a critical food source for a wide range of marine life, including seabirds, seals, and larger predatory fish. The conservation groups emphasized that sardines are also vital to the economic survival of small-scale fishers who rely on them as bait for catching snoek, yellowtail, geelbek, and other predatory species that feed on the sardine stock.

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The current total allowable catch of 51 800 tonnes of sardine was recommended in April, based on a biomass survey conducted before the outbreak of the pilchard herpesvirus. The conservation groups point out that the department has acknowledged the full impact of the outbreak on South Africa's sardine population will only be understood once the next biomass survey is completed. They argue that allowing fishing to continue under these uncertain conditions contravenes the precautionary approach required by law, which does not permit inaction based on cost-effectiveness considerations.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment responded by stating that no sardine fishing is currently permitted while it considers a recommendation from the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group on October 27. The department noted that the previous management measures expired on October 31 and that fishing may resume only once new measures have been approved and communicated. They maintained that planning continues for an end-of-year hydroacoustic survey intended to provide the first fisheries-independent estimate of sardine biomass, distribution, and size structure following the mortality event.

Priscilla Abrahams, a small-scale fisher from St Helena Bay, supported the call for a more cautious approach. She observed that she used to find anchovy in the stomachs of snoek, but now it is mostly baby hake. Abrahams stated that it is crucial to understand the state of marine ecosystems before making decisions that could put further pressure on vulnerable fish populations. Her observations highlight the immediate ecological shifts affecting the local food web that supports the fishing community.

Real-World Impact on Fishing Communities

Walter Steenkamp, a small-scale fisher and member of the Aukotowa Fisheries Primary Co-operative in Port Nolloth, Northern Cape, expressed deep concern about the future of local fisheries. He noted that there are far fewer snoek now than when he was young and emphasized that the sea just is not the same. Steenkamp called for a more precautionary approach from the department, stating that communities whose lives depend on the ocean cannot be left out of decisions affecting their future and the future opportunities for their children.

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The Green Connection outreach ambassador Neville van Rooy explained that for small-scale fishers, the issue extends far beyond sardines to encompass livelihoods, food security, and the survival of coastal communities. He warned that when the government allows fishing to continue without knowing the extent of the population decline, it is the fishers and their communities who ultimately pay the price. Van Rooy urged for transparent decision-making and accountability from the government, which acts as the custodian of these natural resources.

Concerns about the timeline for recovery have also been raised regarding the logistical hurdles of conducting new surveys. The conservation groups believe that because the tender for the survey vessel only closed on October 23, a survey is unlikely to happen by the end of the year, as suggested by the department. They argue that even if the survey were completed, the results would still need to be compiled and analysed, further delaying any meaningful protection for the sardine stock and the broader marine ecosystem that depends on it.