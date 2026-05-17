Conservation groups blame weak sentencing for rhino poaching syndicates' success

Conservation groups have expressed concern over the success of rhino poaching syndicates in South Africa, citing weak sentencing and slow prosecutions as contributing factors. They have highlighted the case of 'Big Joe', an alleged kingpin in a major rhino poaching syndicate, who has been arrested numerous times for crimes related to rhino poaching, trafficking, murder, kidnapping, explosives, weapons used in rhino poaching, and tax evasion. Despite numerous court appearances, he has been granted bail every time, leading to calls for a specialised court to handle such cases.

Some conservation groups feel syndicates thrive because of weak sentencing and slow prosecutions. This comes after one of South Africa’s alleged rhino poaching kingpins, 62-year-old Nyalunga, was allegedly ambushed by two armed men at his business premises.

He is believed to have been a key figure in a major rhino poaching syndicate operating in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo. The victim, known as 'Big Joe', has been arrested numerous times for crimes related to rhino poaching, trafficking, murder, kidnapping, explosives, weapons used in rhino poaching, and tax evasion. Despite numerous court appearances, he has been granted bail every time.

The police are investigating the motive behind the shooting of the suspected kingpin outside his business premises in Mkhuhlu outside Hazyview. This is the second attempt on his life





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Rhino Poaching Syndicate Sentencing Prosecution Conservation Groups Big Joe Mkhuhlu Hazyview Specialised Court

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