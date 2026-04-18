Connacht Stuns Stormers with Comeback Victory in Cape Town

The Stormers suffered a surprising home defeat to Connacht in the Vodacom URC, collapsing in the second half to lose 33-24. Connacht overturned a halftime deficit to secure a bonus-point win and climb the league standings, while the Stormers missed out on valuable points.

The Stormers were handed a surprising and disappointing Vodacom URC defeat at the hands of Connacht at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, failing to secure any crucial log points. The Irish province mounted a second-half comeback, overturning a 10-7 halftime deficit to secure a bonus-point victory with a final score of 33-24. This crucial win saw Connacht climb the standings, moving from ninth to sixth place. The build-up to the match was steeped in emotion.

A poignant guard of honour was formed as the family of the recently deceased Chippie Solomon, the Stormers’ team manager, walked onto the field. Stormers players, visibly moved, went to offer their condolences. Director of rugby John Dobson and several players were observed in tears during this heartfelt tribute to their respected colleague who had passed away just a week prior. As the game commenced, a challenging start for the Stormers emerged within the opening four minutes. Veteran flanker Deon Fourie received a yellow card for a head-on-head collision with Connacht captain Cian Prendergast. Exploiting the numerical advantage, Connacht stretched the Stormers defence, leading to a try in the corner by fellow flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton. Fullback Sam Gilbert successfully converted from a difficult touchline position. The home side responded with a moment of brilliance from hooker Scarra Ntubeni, who may have been playing his final game for the team. Ntubeni executed a superb offload, setting up No 8 Evan Roos for a 20-meter run to score his tenth try of the URC season. The match, hindered by challenging conditions, developed into a scrappy affair, characterized by numerous turnovers from both teams and rising tempers. Ntubeni departed the field just after the half-hour mark to enthusiastic applause from the hardy fans who had braved the chilly weather. On the stroke of halftime, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu successfully slotted a 51-meter penalty, awarded after Connacht was penalized at a scrum. This crucial kick gave the Stormers a slender lead heading into the break. The second half began positively for the Stormers. Six minutes in, a powerful forward surge resulted in prop Ntuthuko Mchunu crashing over for a converted try, extending their lead to 17-7. However, Connacht quickly responded. Replacement flanker Paul Boyle powered over for a try, which was converted by Gilbert, reducing the deficit to just three points. The momentum of the game then swung dramatically. Initially, the Stormers restored their advantage with a converted try, showcasing a moment of individual brilliance from Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Almost immediately, Connacht centre John Devine capitalized on a significant error from the restart, scoring a try to bring the teams level. A clever chip-and-chase by left wing Shayne Bolton saw scrum-half Ben Murphy receive the pass and dive under the posts for another Connacht try. The subsequent conversion by Gilbert gave the visitors a 26-24 lead. In the dying moments of the game, with the Stormers desperately pushing for a winning score, flyhalf Sean Naughton made a decisive interception of Stefan Ungerer's pass and sprinted clear from inside his own half for a runaway try. Gilbert's fourth successful conversion of the match sealed the 33-24 victory for Connacht, a lead they held onto until the final whistle





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Stormers Connacht Vodacom URC Rugby Union Match Report

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