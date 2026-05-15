Congress for Democratic Change Accuses Boakai Administration of Jury Bribery, Retaliation, and More

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused the Boakai administration of paying $275,000 to bribe jurors in the Samuel D. Tweah Jr. corruption trial, and also of orchestrating retaliation against the jurors who voted to acquit the former Finance Minister. The CDC has named Amos Tweh as the conduit for the alleged payment, and also mentioned plans to open investigations against Tweah and other officials who voted not guilty.

The Congress for Democratic Change accuses the Boakai administration of bribing jurors and orchestrating retaliation against acquitted ones in the Samuel D. Tweah Jr. corruption trial .

The CDC also mentions various other investigations and incidents as evidence of the regime's lack of sincerity in anti-corruption efforts. Wesseh compares Boakai's leadership to that of Robert Mugabe, suggesting that Liberia is on the path towards anarchy and state collapse. Kaba points out that there is no Unification Day celebration under the current Boakai administration, and calls for a non-compliant stance to prevent further degeneration





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Samuel D. Tweah Jr. Boakai Administration Jury Bribery Retaliation Anti-Corruption Corruption Trial Asset Recovery And Property Retrieval Task For Yekeh Kolubah Legislature Unification Incitement Regional Instability

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