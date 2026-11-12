Congress Eyes Limits on Chip Exports After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns

House Speaker Mike Johnson says a growing consensus in Congress supports limiting semiconductor chip exports to China after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Washington ― US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday there was a growing consensus in Congress on limiting exports of semiconductor chips to China after a scandal forced out Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The export controls on chips to China have been a big issue around here, Johnson told reporters. I am in favour of limiting those exports and I think there is a developing consensus in Congress that is an important position to take. Especially in the light of recent developments, it makes sense. So we will see where that goes.

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Congress Considers Chip Export Limits to China

I think it might change a few minds around here, Johnson added. Nvidia said on Thursday that Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse. Pressure mounted on Huang after reports he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

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She was an executive at Megaspeed, a Nvidia cloud partner that Washington suspects of helping China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under US export controls. Asked if Huang should appear before Congress, Johnson said he had been told the department of justice was looking into the matter and if members of Congress wanted to question him, it would happen. But there still seems to me to be a lot of facts yet to be determined.

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So I am reserving personal judgment on this, Johnson said, adding Huang did the right thing by resigning. A trio of Republicans in the House of Representatives have asked Huang to provide a closed-door briefing about his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Speaker Johnson spoke at a press conference after Republicans in the US House of Representatives elected US Rep.

Jim Jordan (R-OH) to lead the chamber's incoming Republican minority during the final two years of President Donald Trump's presidency, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. The event was captured in a picture by Reuters photographer Annabelle Gordon. The article was reported by Reuters and includes the outlet's account of Huang's resignation and the congressional reaction.