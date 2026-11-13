Confluence Menu at Palm House Hotel Showcases Cape Seafood by Chef Gregory Henderson

At Wynberg's Palm House Boutique Hotel in Cape Town, chef Gregory Henderson's Confluence menu pairs Cape seafood with Dalla Cia wines at an inaugural tasting.

A Cape Town food columnist has reviewed the Confluence menu at the Palm House Boutique Hotel in Wynberg, a seafood-led tasting created by chef Gregory Henderson, who is known as 'the Forage Chef'. The inaugural 'epicurean extravaganza' was held on a Tuesday night at the hotel's De Tafel restaurant, where the columnist was invited to sample the menu.

The menu was built around the meeting of land, sea, ingredients and palate, and the columnist chose it over the alternative Refugia menu. The reviewer had been weighing a choice between Karoo lamb and rock lobster, and the seafood option won out because the coast has become home. The evening was a first look at a tasting experience built on local waters and ingredients.

Also read Cape Town water usage hits 912 MLD, exceeding 860 MLD target as dam levels drop

How the Confluence Menu Builds Its Cape Seafood Courses

The Confluence menu at Palm House opened with three small bites that showcase Cape coastal ingredients. The first was a Knysna brown crab mousse served with daikon radish and lemon-scented pelargonium sabayon. The second was a Cape rock oyster with honey buchu caviar, smoked wild garlic mayonnaise and coastal picklings.

The third bite was a squid ink macaron filled with smoked snoek mousse and wild fennel. The columnist described the macaron as strangely sweet yet oddly savoury, a contrast that stood out among the three bites. The trio was paired with Dalla Cia Bullicante NV, a pétillant Pinot Grigio.

Advertisement

According to the menu description, the Confluence concept is shaped by the places where ocean, tide and freshwater meet. The restaurant states that it works with traceable seafood and ocean-foraged ingredients, guided by the rhythms of current, season and shore.

Chef Gregory Henderson and the Refugia Counterpoint

Chef Gregory Henderson is the creator of the Confluence menu, and the columnist said the food reminded them of the nuanced cooking of Johannes Richter, the Durban chef who was named South African Chef of the Year. The reviewer had never tasted Henderson's food before the evening and described a quick, unexpected respect for his cooking.

The Refugia menu, which was served at a nearby table, takes its name from the ecological term for a geographical area that stays relatively unaltered by major environmental shifts. The menu description says it is inspired by the places where life endures across South Africa's nine biomes, from fynbos to savannah. Its featured dishes include Karoo Lamb, West Coast springbok and buchu ice cream, and it opened with an Ancestral starter served in the garden of denningvlies, venison dombolo and a pressed quail terrine.

Winemaker George Dalla Cia attended the event with his wines, and he and the columnist shared a moment of mutual approval over the macaron. Dalla Cia or Henderson made the remark that South Africans love sweet and sour, and the columnist agreed, noting that the macaron was described on the menu as Wild Settlers Fennel Macaron with Gerookte Snoek Mousse.

Advertisement

What Diners Can Expect From the Palm House Tasting Experience

The Palm House Boutique Hotel positioned the Confluence and Refugia menus as parallel tasting experiences, giving guests a choice between a seafood-focused journey and a land-based one. The columnist said the choice required giving up the other menu entirely, which made the decision difficult for diners who wanted both.

The columnist also noted that the evening had a playful, self-aware tone that offset the more formal descriptions on the menus. For diners considering the Confluence menu, the review suggests the core appeal lies in the traceable seafood, the ocean-foraged ingredients and the pairing with the Dalla Cia Bullicante NV.

The source material does not list further dates or booking procedures for future events at the Palm House Boutique Hotel, so readers who want to attend should check directly with the hotel for current availability and menu details.