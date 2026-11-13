Conference of the Left Rejects ANC-DA Coalitions

The Conference of the Left demands DA and FF Plus removal from the GNU. They refuse to support ANC-led alliances with the Democratic Alliance in municipalities after the 2026 local elections.

Organizations comprising the Conference of the Left have issued a definitive political directive following the 2026 local government elections. The grouping has declared that it will not support any coalition agreements led by the African National Congress (ANC) that include the Democratic Alliance (DA). This stance was announced during a media briefing on Thursday at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The statement was delivered by Advocate Dali Mpofu, a prominent member of the MK Party, who spoke on behalf of the collective coalition.

Left-Wing Parties Reject ANC-DA Coalitions

Advocate Dali Mpofu made it clear that the participating left-wing organizations would not collaborate with the Democratic Alliance in any municipal governance structure. The groups involved include the South African Communist Party (SACP), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the MK Party, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, and several grassroots civic and faith-based organizations. Mpofu emphasized that these parties collectively secured just over 20% of the popular vote in the recent local government elections. This significant voting bloc gives the Conference of the Left considerable leverage in hung municipalities where no single party achieved an outright majority.

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The briefing served as a critical platform to outline the political direction for these progressive forces in the post-election landscape. The gathering focused heavily on the election results and the ongoing negotiations for coalition governments in municipalities that did not produce a clear winner. Several municipalities, including all three Gauteng metropolitan municipalities, were left without an outright winner following the 2026 local government elections. Political parties have until the end of next week to reach common ground on multi-party partnerships to govern these areas.

Rejecting Claims About Cyril Ramaphosa Resignation

Mpofu also addressed and dismissed claims that these left-wing parties would return to the ANC if President Cyril Ramaphosa were to resign. He rejected the suggestion that their political strategy was centered on the removal of the president or the head of state. Mpofu stated that the Conference of the Left is not seeking to rejoin the ANC but is instead inviting the ANC to join their effort to unite progressive forces. He argued that the votes these parties received come from the people and must be respected through independent political action rather than allegiance to a former liberation movement.

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The ANC has simultaneously rubbished calls for Ramaphosa to resign. The party maintains that the focus should be on removing the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) from the Government of National Unity (GNU). This creates a stark political divide between the ANC and the Conference of the Left regarding the composition and direction of national governance. The Conference of the Left believes that the current national coalition has allowed right-wing influence to shape government policy in ways that are detrimental to the working class.

Call for Removal of DA and FF Plus from GNU

The Conference of the Left has formally called on parties within the Government of National Unity, particularly the ANC, to demand the immediate removal of the DA and the Freedom Front Plus. Mpofu described these parties as right-wing reactionary forces that aggressively champion the transfer of people's assets into private hands. He identified the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus, along with their satellite organizations funded by the Oppenheimer family, as the primary force of reaction in South Africa. The grouping argues that a government claiming to serve the people cannot be shaped by entities that prioritize private wealth accumulation.

Mpofu criticized the economic policies of the GNU, arguing that they have made the cost of living increasingly unaffordable for ordinary South Africans. The Conference of the Left is extending an invitation to all progressive forces, including the ANC, to join this call for change. They contend that the current arrangement does not adequately represent the interests of the working class and poor communities. This stance aligns with long-standing criticisms from the SACP and other left-wing organizations regarding the ANC's decision to enter the coalition with the DA and FF Plus.

Municipal Coalitions and Next Political Steps

The immediate future of municipal governance depends on the negotiations that take place over the next week. The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) was also meeting at the Birchwood venue on Thursday, although in a separate section of the conference center. The party's highest decision-making body is expected to give its negotiating team the go-ahead to begin coalition talks with other political parties. However, the presence of the Conference of the Left at the same venue highlights the complex political dynamics at play.

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As parties scramble to form alliances, the positions taken by the Conference of the Left add a significant layer of complexity to the negotiations. Their refusal to support ANC-DA coalitions means that the ANC must seek alternative partnerships if it wishes to maintain control in hung municipalities. The outcome of these negotiations will define the political landscape for local governments across the country. The actions of the 20% voting bloc will likely influence the stability and direction of municipal administration in the coming months.