Conference of the Left Demands DA And FF Plus Exit GNU

Advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of the Conference of the Left calls for the removal of the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus from the Government of National Unity citing right-wing influence and high living costs.

Advocate Dali Mpofu of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has formally demanded that the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) be removed from the Government of National Unity ( GNU). This call to action was issued on Thursday during a media briefing held in Boksburg, representing the unified stance of the Conference of the Left. The coalition, which includes the South African Communist Party ( SACP), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and various grassroots organizations, argues that these two parties represent right-wing reactionary forces that undermine the interests of ordinary South Africans.

Strategic Demands To Remove Right Wing Parties

The Conference of the Left delivered this joint statement at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, a venue simultaneously hosting the ANC Extended Special National Executive Committee meeting. The ANC is currently convening this gathering to address its poor performance in the 2026 local government elections. Mpofu stated that the coalition wants progressive forces, particularly the African National Congress (ANC), to unite behind a common political program that challenges right-wing influence within the national government.

Also read EFF Demands Retraction and Apology from Helen Zille Over Defamatory Statements

Mpofu emphasized that a government claiming to serve the people cannot be shaped by entities aggressively championing the transfer of public assets into private hands. He explicitly identified the DA and FF Plus as the primary forces of reaction in South Africa, noting that their satellite organizations are funded by the Oppenheimer family. The coalition refuses to equivocate on this matter, stating that they do not mince their words regarding these political actors.

Coalition Composition And Electoral Support

The Conference of the Left is a broad alliance of progressive and left-leaning organizations that collectively secured just over 20% of the popular vote in the recent local government elections. The participating groups include the SACP, EFF, MK Party, African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Afrika Mayibuye Movement, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), and the Tanzanian People's Organisation. This gathering also encompasses numerous grassroots civic and faith-based organizations.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on analyzing the election results, coalition negotiations, and the future political direction of the left. Mpofu highlighted that the coalition invites all progressive forces, including the ANC, to join their call for the removal of right-wing partners from the GNU. The SACP and other left-wing organizations have long criticized the ANC's decision to enter the GNU with the DA and FF Plus, arguing that this arrangement fails to adequately represent the interests of the working class and poor communities.

Municipal Strategy And Service Delivery Focus

Beyond national politics, the conference resolved to establish a strong, people-centered voting bloc and joint progressive caucuses in municipalities where its members are represented. Mpofu encouraged the forces of the left to go beyond simply voting together, urging councils to blend together and speak with one voice regarding community needs based on an agreed minimum program. The bloc aims to use its municipal representation to oppose policies that undermine communities.

The coalition intends to veto any right-wing agendas in local councils and formulate a minimum program to address critical issues such as the lack of water, electricity, and the crisis of unemployment. Mpofu added that details of this initiative will be announced in the coming months once municipal councils are fully constituted and the balance of political power is clear. The goal is to build a movement that places the working class and ordinary people at the center of political decision-making, avoiding petty political fights among progressive forces.

Economic Policy Criticism And Future Outlook

Mpofu criticized the GNU's economic policies, arguing that they have made the cost of living increasingly unaffordable for ordinary South Africans. He warned against the privatization of municipal services and the transfer of public assets into private hands, stating that water, electricity, and land belong to all the people. The organizations believe local government should return to its primary responsibility of delivering basic services to communities.

Advertisement

This service delivery focus includes maintaining roads, providing clean water and proper sanitation, maintaining parks and cemeteries, and creating conditions that support employment. The coalition's stance is that a government must prioritize the material needs of its citizens over corporate interests. By uniting around these shared needs, the Conference of the Left aims to create a robust alternative to the current national coalition framework.