The Constitutional Court sustains the National Health Insurance Act while Herman Mashaba wins the Joburg mayoralty, marking major political and legal shifts in South Africa.

The Constitutional Court of South Africa has delivered a definitive legal ruling on Friday, refusing to invalidate the National Health Insurance Act. Simultaneously, the political landscape of the City of Johannesburg shifted dramatically as former executive mayor Herman Mashaba reclaimed the position, defeating Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille in a council vote.

These concurrent developments occurred on Friday, 27 November, creating significant headlines across the nation. The legal decision ensures the continued implementation of the healthcare legislation, while the municipal election restores ActionSA leadership to the seat previously held under the Democratic Alliance banner.

Also read Johannesburg council to elect Herman Mashaba as mayor after coalition deal

Constitutional Court Rules on National Health Insurance Act

The Constitutional Court rejected legal challenges brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders NPC and the Western Cape Government against the National Health Insurance Act. The apex court determined that the legislation remains valid in its current form, effectively ending immediate attempts to nullify the policy.

The legal proceedings involved two distinct case files processed by the court. The Board of Healthcare Funders NPC challenged the Speaker of the National Assembly in case CCT 251/25. Separately, the premier of the Western Cape Government contested the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces in case CCT 269/25. Both cases were heard in Johannesburg, with legal representatives presenting arguments during the hearing.

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This ruling confirms the legislative framework established by the National Health Insurance Act. The decision removes the immediate legal uncertainty that had surrounded the implementation of the healthcare system for funders and provincial governments.

Herman Mashaba Returns as Johannesburg Executive Mayor

Herman Mashaba was elected as the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg during a council sitting held at the Johannesburg Council Chamber on Friday, 27 November. He defeated Helen Zille, who was the preferred candidate of the Democratic Alliance for the position.

Mashaba previously served as the mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 while representing the Democratic Alliance. He now assumes the role as the leader of ActionSA. The election followed the formation of a coalition agreement involving three political parties: the African National Congress, ActionSA, and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The vote marks a significant change in the administrative leadership of South Africa's largest economic hub. The coalition structure suggests a collaborative governance model among the participating parties for the upcoming municipal term.

Infrastructure Failures Disrupt OR Tambo International Airport

A severe power outage at OR Tambo International Airport's domestic terminal stranded large numbers of passengers on Friday morning. The electrical failure disrupted critical airport operations, including check-in procedures, security screening, and passenger boarding processes.

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Thami Kwazi, the lifestyle editor of The Star, reported from the terminal while waiting for a flight. He described the scene as chaotic and dark, noting that Airports Company South Africa staff were largely invisible during the crisis. Passengers reported that available airline and airport staff lacked clear information about the duration of the outage.

The incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the infrastructure supporting South Africa's busiest aviation hub. The disruption affected domestic travel operations significantly, leaving travelers in a state of uncertainty while the power issue was addressed.

Electoral Outcomes in eThekwini and Weather Warnings

In the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Mxolisi Phakathi of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party was elected as the new mayor. During the council meeting on Friday, 27 November, Phakathi pledged to prioritize issues regarding water supply, billing systems, crime prevention, and homelessness within the metro.

Mavava Sikhakhane was elected as the deputy mayor of the eThekwini metro during the same council session. This outcome reflects the shifting political alliances in KwaZulu-Natal following recent local government elections.

Environmental agencies have issued warnings for Saturday, 28 November. Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding and damage in parts of most provinces. The province of KwaZulu-Natal is forecast to experience hot and humid weather conditions alongside the storm risks.