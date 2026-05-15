ConCourt to Weigh Rule of Law vs Interest of Justice in Magudumana's Deportation Case

The Constitutional Court must consider the rule of law against the interest of justice in the case of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is challenging her deportation from Tanzania and subsequent prosecution in South Africa. The court wants to know from Magudumana's lawyer how it should approach relief for her if it were to rule in her favor.

The Constitutional Court must weigh the rule of law against the interest of justice in the case of disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana in her deportation case .

Magudumana escalated her bid for freedom to the apex court, where she is challenging the lawfulness of her arrest in Tanzania. The court wants to know from Magudumana's lawyer, Anton Kats, how it should approach relief for her if it were to rule in her favour. Ultimately, Magudumana wants the apex court to declare her deportation from Tanzania and subsequent prosecution in South Africa unlawful and, therefore, her release





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Constitutional Court Dr Nandipha Magudumana Deportation Case Interest Of Justice Rule Of Law Tanzania South Africa

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