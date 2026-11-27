The Constitutional Court has dismissed challenges by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape government to parliament's public participation process for the National Health Insurance Act, with a split ruling on the Western Cape's application.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed challenges by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and the Western Cape government to parliament's public participation process for the National Health Insurance ( NHI) Act.

In a ruling handed down on Friday morning, retiring Constitutional Court judge Steven Majiedt said the court had been unanimous in the BHF matter but divided on the Western Cape's application. Five of the 11 judges dissented from the majority judgment in the Western Cape case. The court was split on the premier's challenge, with a dissenting judgment finding that the NCOP's process was unreasonable and unconstitutional. The majority, however, dismissed it.

Also read Western Cape High Court sets aside Section 89 Phala Phala report

NHI Legal Challenges Resume Following Ruling

Justice Steven Majiedt handed down the rulings on Friday, during a special sitting to mark his retirement. The implications of the ruling are significant, as a series of legal challenges to the substance of the act that were paused pending the Constitutional Court case may now resume. The NHI Act was passed by parliament in December 2023 and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, but has not been brought into effect.

Advertisement

It lays the groundwork for the ANC's controversial plans for achieving universal health coverage, which aims to ensure all eligible patients are provided with care that is free at the point of delivery. The NHI Act establishes a central fund that will pay for all NHI health services, provided by accredited public and private providers. One of its most contentious aspects is its prohibition on medical schemes providing cover for services offered by NHI.

It also sharply reduces the role of provincial health departments. The two challenges were brought by the Board of Healthcare Practitioners, which took aim at the public participation process in both the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), and by the Western Cape Premier, who challenged the process in the NCOP only. The apex court unanimously dismissed the BHF's challenge.

BHF Challenges Parliament Public Participation Process

The BHF, which represents medical schemes and administrators, sought to have the NHI Act declared invalid and set aside on the grounds that parliament had failed to conduct a meaningful public participation process. It argued that parliament engaged only superficially with the numerous submissions it received, and failed to provide the public with critical information needed to evaluate the bill, including the cost of NHI, how it would be financed and the services it would provide.

The Western Cape government also challenged parliament's public participation process, arguing that the National Council of Provinces had ignored input from its provincial health department before passing the bill. It argued that both the National Assembly and the NCOP refused to grant extensions for public comment periods in their rush to pass the legislation. Chief justice Mandisa Maya heard an application by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape government. This is a developing story.