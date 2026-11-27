The Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the Board of Healthcare Funders challenge and by a 6-5 majority dismissed the Western Cape Premier challenge to Parliament's public participation on the NHI Bill.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed two legal challenges to the National Health Insurance Act, clearing a major legal hurdle for the healthcare reform signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024.

Constitutional Court Dismisses NHI Legal Challenges

Judgment was handed down on Friday, November 27, 2026. The applications were brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Premier of the Western Cape Government. Both challenged Parliament's public participation processes before the NHI Bill was passed. The BHF challenged the process followed by the National Assembly, while the Western Cape government questioned the process undertaken by the National Council of Provinces.

Also read Constitutional Court to hand down NHI judgment on Friday

Justice Steven Majiedt handed down the ruling during a special sitting, which also marked his final judgment before retirement. In the first application, the BHF argued that Parliament failed to provide the public with essential information about the proposed scheme. This included its costs, funding arrangements, basket of healthcare services and operating model. The organisation, which represents about 65 medical schemes, administrators and managed-care organisations, contended that the lack of information made meaningful public participation impossible.

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The Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the application. In its judgment, the court found that the Constitution required Parliament to provide sufficient information to enable meaningful public participation. It said this did not require perfect or comprehensive information about every aspect of the proposed scheme. The court said the decision to leave out details about costs, funding, the basket of services and the operating model was a deliberate legislative choice that Parliament was entitled to make.

It further found that the public knew about these omissions and had an opportunity to express its views on the legislative decisions. The court also rejected the argument that Parliament had approached the process with a closed mind. It found that the evidence did not demonstrate that legislators were unwilling to consider public submissions. It said the implementation of the NHI scheme would stretch over decades and depend on available resources, making reliable costing difficult at this stage.

Justice Majiedt Hands Down Final Judgment Retirement

The court unanimously held that the National Assembly effectively facilitated meaningful public participation as required by section 59(1)(a) of the Constitution. Delivering judgment, Justice Majiedt said: On application for direct access in terms of Section 1647 of the Constitution, the application is dismissed and cc Premier of the Western Cape government versus chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and others.

On application for direct access in terms of section 1647 e of the Constitution, that application is dismissed and so after 26 years and nine months, I am able to say this: I hand down the judgment. The second application was brought by the Premier of the Western Cape Government, challenging the NCOP's public participation process. The province argued that the NCOP failed to adequately consider public submissions and provincial legislative inputs before passing the NHI Bill.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application by a majority of six judges to five. The majority found that the NCOP had created a reasonable opportunity for the public to participate in and influence the legislative process.

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Minority Judges Criticise NCOP Public Participation Process

However, five judges disagreed, with Justice Steven Majiedt writing the minority judgment. The minority found shortcomings in the NCOP's process, including the absence of Gauteng's public participation report and the failure to adequately engage with issues raised in provincial public participation reports and proposed amendments. The minority also raised concerns about the NCOP's timetable, finding that the Western Cape's submissions were considered at a stage when they could no longer meaningfully influence the legislative decision.

Despite the differences, the majority decision meant that the Western Cape government's application was also dismissed. The NHI Bill was introduced in the National Assembly in August 2019 and spent nearly four years going through Parliament. The National Assembly passed the Bill on June 13, 2023, before the NCOP passed it on December 6, 2023. Ramaphosa subsequently signed it into law on May 15, 2024, at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The legislation seeks to establish a publicly funded National Health Insurance system aimed at providing universal access to healthcare services for South Africans, regardless of their financial circumstances. Under the proposed system, the NHI Fund will purchase healthcare services from accredited public and private healthcare providers. The Act has attracted significant opposition from medical schemes, healthcare professionals, political parties and other stakeholders, with concerns raised about its funding, feasibility and the potential impact on private healthcare.

The Constitutional Court's latest judgment dealt specifically with whether Parliament complied with its constitutional obligations to facilitate meaningful public participation when passing the legislation. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reassured South Africans that the removal of medical aid tax credits under the National Health Insurance Act will not compel anyone to leave their private medical aid.