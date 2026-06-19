Concerts, Festivals, and Events in South Africa

A comprehensive list of concerts, festivals, and events happening in South Africa, including the Fête de la Musique Joburg, a celebration of music in Johannesburg, and the Bree Street Sundays initiative in Cape Town.

The concert will feature top local talents such as Vusi Mahlasela and Kwanti Leeh! ft. Herbie Tsoaeli. Other performers include Andile Yenana x Ayanda Sikade x Sisonke Xonti, as well as Selaelo Selota, Madala Kunene, Neo Muyanga’s ‘Gris Gris’ and the Tidal Waves.

There will also be a range of meals, beverages and sweet treats at the event, which takes place at the serene Cradle of Humankind. The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) is celebrating the 15th edition of Fête de la Musique Joburg in the City of Gold. who will be headliners. Other performers include Renaissance, Zykes Madiga, Thoknique, Namakau Star, Tessi Nandi, Thula Khumalo, Measuretutti Vocal Ensemble, Little Music School in the Valley and Khulu.

This initiative seeks to mimic Bree Street Sundays in Cape Town, which aims to create more regular car-free days in the inner city. The event transforms the streets of the CBD into an arena filled with music, food, kids’ entertainment and markets. It is suitable for all ages. Registration is free but necessary as it keeps the event safe and manages attendee numbers on the street





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Concerts Festivals Events South Africa Fête De La Musique Joburg Bree Street Sundays Johannesburg Cape Town Music Food Kids' Entertainment Markets Registration Safety Attendee Numbers

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