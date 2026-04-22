Concerns Raised Over Prosecutorial Approach in Masemola Tender Case

Public Interest SA expresses reservations about the charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, suggesting potential abuse of prosecutorial powers in the R360-million Medicare24 tender case. The organization questions the appropriateness of grouping Masemola with individuals accused of corruption and fraud based solely on PFMA violations.

JOHANNESBURG – Concerns are mounting regarding the potential misuse of prosecutorial discretion in the case against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola . He is facing four charges related to violations of the Public Finance Management Act ( PFMA ).

The charges originate from allegations that Masemola neglected his responsibilities as the South African Police Service (SAPS) accounting officer during the awarding of a contentious R360-million health services tender to Medicare24 Tshwane District. Investigations conducted by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) have uncovered several irregularities in the tender process.

These irregularities reportedly include collusion among members of the police’s Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) and individuals associated with Matlala, a key figure already implicated in tender corruption. Crucially, the investigation revealed that Medicare24 lacked the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and personnel to fulfill the obligations outlined in the tender, despite the substantial budget allocated for the services. The case is set to proceed with Masemola appearing in court alongside Matlala and twelve other co-accused on Monday.

Public Interest SA, represented by Tebogo Khaas, has voiced support for accountability and the principle that no individual, regardless of their position, is exempt from legal consequences. However, Khaas expressed apprehension about the possibility of an overreach of prosecutorial power, questioning the rationale behind the charges brought against Masemola.

He highlighted the nature of the PFMA charges, stating that they typically result in administrative penalties, such as fines, rather than criminal prosecution alongside individuals accused of serious offenses like corruption and fraud. Khaas questioned the optics of placing Masemola, a high-ranking official responsible for combating crime, in the same legal proceedings as individuals like Matlala, who are facing more severe accusations. He suggested that this approach could be perceived as politically motivated or designed to undermine Masemola’s credibility.

The organization believes that the decision to charge Masemola under the PFMA, without any indication of further, more serious charges, raises legitimate concerns about the motivations behind the prosecution. Khaas firmly rejected the notion that it was premature to critique the state’s decision, emphasizing that the public is currently only aware of the PFMA charges.

He insisted that if the NPA intends to pursue additional charges, they must be transparent and disclose them to the public before the court proceedings begin. He argued that failing to do so creates an impression of a hidden agenda and undermines public trust in the justice system.

Furthermore, Khaas raised concerns that consolidating the cases of all the accused into a single proceeding could lead to significant delays in the legal process. While acknowledging the importance of holding everyone accountable, he suggested that a degree of discernment should be exercised, particularly given Masemola’s crucial role in the fight against corruption.

He clarified that Public Interest SA is not advocating for preferential treatment for Masemola but rather for a more considered approach that recognizes his position and the potential impact of the prosecution on his ability to perform his duties. The organization’s concerns center on ensuring that the pursuit of justice is not compromised by political considerations or procedural inefficiencies, and that the integrity of the legal process is maintained





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Fannie Masemola PFMA Medicare24 Tender Fraud Corruption NPA IDAC Public Interest SA Prosecutorial Powers

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