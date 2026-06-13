Comrades Marathon Runners Urged to Prioritise Health and Hydration

Medical experts are warning Comrades Marathon runners to stay hydrated and pay attention to warning signs during the gruelling 85.777km Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. With thousands of runners preparing to tackle the 2026 Comrades Marathon, race doctor Dr Jeremy Boulter and medical teams are urging participants to prioritise their health and prepare for any eventuality.

For a quarter of a century, Netcare and Netcare 911 have provided emergency medical support for Comrades Marathon runners under the guidance of race doctor Dr Jeremy Boulter .

With thousands of runners preparing to tackle the 2026 Comrades Marathon, medical experts are urging participants to prioritise their health, stay hydrated and pay attention to warning signs during the gruelling 85.777km Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. The race, which starts in Durban and finishes in Pietermaritzburg, includes an elevation gain of about 1.8km and must be completed within 12 hours.

For the past 48 years, Comrades Marathon Association race doctor Dr Jeremy Boulter has overseen the extensive medical, emergency, first aid and physiotherapy support network that assists runners along the route. Medically speaking, we expect this year to place similar physical demands on runners as previous Up Runs, said Boulter. Even seasoned Comrades runners tend to find the race starting in Durban more challenging, and much depends on the weather conditions on the day.

At this stage, the forecast looks favourable with dry, cool to mild conditions expected, although we prepare for any eventuality. Runners must keep their fluids up, whatever the weather, and bear in mind that temperatures often drop steeply after 4 pm. Netcare general manager for emergency and trauma, transplant and corporate social investment, Mande Toubkin, said months of planning go into ensuring runners have access to medical care throughout the race.

For a quarter of a century, Netcare and Netcare 911 have provided emergency medical support for Comrades Marathon runners under the guidance of Dr Boulter, said Toubkin. This year, Netcare will deploy 90 paramedics, 73 nurses, 10 doctors, 16 advanced life support ambulances and an ICU-configured emergency medical helicopter, among other resources.

When Netcare 911 picks up any runners requiring assistance, the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) is informed, and the runner's selected contact receives a message to let them know where the person is receiving care, explained Boulter. Only attempt the race if you have trained adequately. Replace fluids and electrolytes throughout the race. Avoid painkillers and anti-inflammatory medication during the event.

Netcare 911 operations director Shalen Ramduth said runners should not ignore symptoms that may indicate a medical emergency. Ahead of the race, we are urging runners to listen to their bodies and approach us for medical support, whether for minor scrapes or any concerning symptoms. Medical teams have also issued advice to the thousands of spectators expected to line the route.

Supporters are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption, wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes, and keep emergency access routes clear. Officials also warned against leaving children, vulnerable people or pets in parked vehicles, even for short periods. Race organisers and medical teams say preparation, awareness and early intervention remain key to ensuring a safe and successful Comrades Marathon for both runners and supporters





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comrades Marathon Netcare Netcare 911 Dr Jeremy Boulter Medical Support Hydration Warning Signs Runners Spectators Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Runners unite for CoE's 60km endurance test ahead of ComradesThe first runner to finish the 60km course was Kamogelo Oscar, a Comrade's silver medalist.

Read more »

Comrades Marathon 2026 to be broadcast LIVE on YouTubeComrades Marathon 2026 is set to reach more viewers than ever before after organisers announced a revolutionary new broadcast partnership.

Read more »

Comrades Marathon 2026: Gerda Steyn chases historic fifth title with 'last race' mindsetUltramarathon queen Gerda Steyn says treating Sunday's Comrades Marathon as if it were her final Up Run has given her the ultimate motivation to pursue a historic fifth consecutive title.

Read more »

Dutchman Piet Wiersma Ready to Defend Comrades Marathon Up Run TitlePiet Wiersma, the defending champion of the Comrades Marathon Up Run, believes he will be in the best physical shape of his life ahead of Sunday's 99th edition of the event.

Read more »