Comrades Marathon 2026: Record-Breaking Wins and Prize Money Payouts Announced

George Kusche shatters the Up run record, Gerda Steyn wins fifth title, and total prize money increases by 10% as the CMA announces official results.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced the final results of the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon , run on Sunday, 14 June. The winners were celebrated at the exclusive annual Comrades Marathon Champions Prizegiving Breakfast hosted by the Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel in Durban, where the final prize-winning results were unveiled.

The event was attended by the top performers across open, team, and age categories, along with CMA sponsors, partners, government dignitaries, road-running officials, and the media. In the men’s race, George Kusche delivered a stunning performance, winning in 5:15:56 and shattering Leonid Shvetsov’s 18-year-old Up run record of 5:24:49 set in 2008. Kusche also set a new Best Average Pace record for the Up run at 3:40.99/km, surpassing the previous mark of 3:43.75/km set by Vladimir Kotov in 2000.

The second-place finisher, Milne, crossed the line in 5:21:31 and claimed the Cell C Hot Spot prize for being the first finisher through the Camperdown timing point, as well as the prize for first male novice finisher. Current 50km world champion Milne continued his upward trajectory, having finished 15th, ninth, and sixth in his three prior Comrades Marathons, while former 100km world champion Okayama earned a gold medal on his debut.

Volkov, who finished ninth, also took first place in the 40-49 age category. Among the top 10 men, four South Africans debuted with gold medals: Mollo, Bosman, and Pulusa.

Meanwhile, in the team competitions, Nedbank Running Club KZN won the men’s elite category, while the men’s open category was captured by Impala Marathon Club NWN, followed by Maxed Elite KZN. In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn cruised to her third Up run victory and fifth Comrades Marathon title overall with an impressive time of 5:44:53. Steyn also set a new Best Average Pace for the Up run at 4:01.24/km, beating her previous best of 4:04.28/km from 2024.

She was the first woman through the Cell C Hot Spot in Camperdown and was part of the Hollywood Athletics Club team that claimed the Women’s Elite Team prize. Second-place finisher Kusche from Kenya finished in 5:53:36, improving significantly from her fifth-place finish in 2024, while third-place Steyn from South Africa crossed in 6:02:30, one position better than her debut last year.

Fourth place went to Nieslony (6:06:38), who also won the women’s 40-49 age category, with Great Britain’s Thomas finishing sixth. The USA’s Walker gave Lesotho its first female gold medal in Comrades history, and ninth place went to a third South African. Great Britain’s current 50km world champion extended her Comrades gold collection to five.

In the team competitions, Hollywood Athletics Club won the women’s elite category, while Ubora Athletics Club took the open category, with Nedbank Running Club CG as runners-up. The CMA also highlighted the prize money payouts, which increased by 10% across all categories compared to 2025. For the first time, prize money in the 70+ age category extended to second and third places instead of just first.

The oldest finisher, Mosehla, crossed the line in 11:12:26, extending his own record as the oldest finisher in Comrades history. He first claimed this record in 2023 at age 81, beating Wally Hayward’s 1989 record, and has now rewritten the record books four years in a row. CMA Chairperson Dalais congratulated all award-winners, stating that Kusche and Steyn proved to be the best on the day, winning multiple prizes and earning over R2-million each.

“Our thanks go to sponsor Cell C for their contribution to the increased prize purse for the 2026 race,” Dalais added





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