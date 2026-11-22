The Competition Commission urges the Health Department to review pharmacy licensing to curb the market dominance of Dis-Chem and Clicks, protecting independent retailers and ensuring fair competition in the R70bn industry.

The Competition Commission is actively lobbying the Department of Health to overhaul South Africa's pharmacy licensing regime, aiming to prevent the retail sector from solidifying into a duopoly dominated by Dis-Chem and Clicks. In a comprehensive report published on Friday, the watchdog highlighted the urgent need to assess the optimal structure for maintaining a competitive future in the retail pharmacy market, which currently generates approximately R70bn in annual sales. The commission argues that existing competition law is insufficient to address market concentration issues arising from the aggressive expansion strategies of the two largest JSE-listed pharmacy groups.

Market Share And Revenue Dominance

Current data reveals that Clicks holds a commanding 26.16% market share based on store counts, while Dis-Chem controls 14.42%, with both entities continuously expanding their physical footprint across the country. Financial disclosures for the 2026 financial year show that Dis-Chem generated R42.8bn in group revenue, whereas Clicks achieved a higher group revenue of R50.41bn, with pharmacy sales contributing roughly 28% of its total income. The report also notes that major grocery retailers such as Shoprite and Spar remain active players in the pharmaceutical wholesale services market, adding further complexity to the competitive landscape.

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Licensing Review And Merger Control

The commission identifies licensing regulations as a more effective tool than traditional competition law for addressing identified market structure problems, particularly because proving a substantial lessening of competition is difficult for single-store merger transactions. The report calls for a more permissive merger control or licensing regime for smaller groups to enhance their competitiveness against the larger national retail chains. This shift in regulatory focus is designed to counter the cumulative effects of incremental acquisitions by large firms, which can profoundly alter market structure over time even if individual deals are not immediately notifiable.

Dis-Chem Acquisition Strategy

Concerns about merger creep emerged after Dis-Chem acquired 72 independent retail pharmacy stores, with only three transactions requiring notification to the commission due to their small size. The commission conducted this impact study to understand how such small mergers drive market consolidation at both the upstream wholesale distribution and retail levels. The analysis suggests that while the competitive advantages gained through vertically integrated business models may improve consumer welfare in some respects, they simultaneously raise significant barriers for independent firms that lack similar scale or integrated supply arrangements.

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DSP And Loyalty Scheme Scrutiny

The report mandates greater scrutiny of designated service provider arrangements, corporate partnerships, and loyalty schemes to determine if they are exclusionary and reinforce consolidation behind the two large vertically integrated pharmacy groups. The commission is currently investigating a complaint from the Minister of Health regarding whether loyalty schemes apply to dispensed drugs with regulated scheduled essential prices and the implications of such conduct on market competition. There are concerns that dispensing fee discounts offered by the groups to gain selection as designated service providers may be predatory, effectively sidelining smaller groups and independent pharmacies.

Impact On Independent Retailers

The competitive advantages attained through vertical integration have meaningful implications for the long-term ability of independent firms to participate effectively in the market. The commission's analysis shows that landlords tend to favor corporate chains for prime mall space due to their scale and foot-traffic appeal, leaving independents with less optimal locations. Location and resulting convenience are critical drivers of competition, with corporate-owned pharmacies largely concentrated in primary cities while independent pharmacies maintain a larger presence in secondary cities and rural towns, highlighting the geographical disparities in market access and consumer choice.