Competition Commission refers Adcock Ingram Critical Care to Competition Tribunal for alleged excessive pricing of dialysis products

The Competition Commission has referred Adcock Ingram Critical Care to the Competition Tribunal for alleged excessive pricing of dialysis products used in the treatment of kidney failure, raising fresh questions about the cost of essential healthcare products in South Africa.

The Competition Commission has referred Adcock Ingram Critical Care to the Competition Tribunal for alleged excessive pricing of dialysis products used in the treatment of kidney failure , raising fresh questions about the cost of essential healthcare products in South Africa .

The referral concerns peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy products supplied by Adcock Ingram Critical Care, which are used in renal replacement therapy for kidney failure patients. The company's activities include the manufacture and distribution of intravenous fluids and renal dialysis systems.

The Competition Commission found that Adcock Ingram Critical Care was dominant in the market for renal replacement therapy products in SA and that its prices for the products in question were excessive, significantly exceeding the economic costs attributable to those products. The case cuts into one of the most sensitive corners of the healthcare system, as expensive renal replacement therapies can restrict access to treatment and add pressure on the government, renal facilities, medical schemes, and patients.

The Competition Commission is asking the tribunal to declare that Adcock Ingram Critical Care contravened the Competition Act and that it is liable for an administrative penalty of up to 10% of its annual turnover. The case adds a separate and more uncomfortable test for Adcock Ingram Critical Care, whether one of its critical-care businesses used market power to overcharge for products used by patients whose kidneys were failing





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Adcock Ingram Critical Care Competition Commission Competition Tribunal Dialysis Products Kidney Failure Market Power Overpricing Peritoneal Dialysis Renal Replacement Therapy South Africa Treatment Costs Tribunal Case

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