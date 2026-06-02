Competition Commission accuses Adcock Ingram of Covid‑era price profiteering

South Africa's antitrust regulator says Adcock Ingram did not relay discounts from Baxter International on dialysis equipment to patients, threatening a fine of up to ten percent of annual revenue and referral to the Competition Tribunal.

South Africa 's Competition Commission has opened a formal investigation into Adcock Ingram, accusing the drugmaker of exploiting the Covid-19 health emergency for profit. According to sources close to the matter, the regulator alleges that Adcock failed to pass on substantial price reductions and discount arrangements it received from US‑based medical‑technology firm Baxter International.

The discounts were tied to the supply of essential dialysis machines and related pharmaceuticals that were in high demand during the pandemic, and the commission claims those savings were not reflected in the prices charged to South African patients or public hospitals. If the allegations are proven, the company could face a fine of up to ten percent of its annual turnover, with even larger penalties possible for repeat violations.

The commission has indicated that it will forward the case to the Competition Tribunal, where the matter will be heard and, if warranted, prosecuted. Adcock Ingram is a Johannesburg‑based pharmaceutical and medical‑devices group that is 64.3 percent owned by the local conglomerate Bidvest and the remaining 35.7 percent held by Indian generic‑drug manufacturer Natco Pharma, which completed its acquisition last year.

When asked for comment, Bidvest referred the request to Adcock and said it could not provide a statement at this stage. The Competition Commission also declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, citing the confidentiality of the proceedings. The present allegations add to a history of regulatory scrutiny for Adcock. In 2008 the company's critical‑care division was found guilty of price‑fixing and collusive tendering in the award of state hospital contracts, resulting in a penalty of 53.5 million rand.

More recently, in 2017 the firm was fined for allegedly moving ahead with a merger arrangement with Bidvest before obtaining formal approval from competition authorities. Although the company settled that case without admitting liability, the episode underscored the ongoing tension between rapid corporate restructuring and the need for regulatory compliance.

Observers note that the current case could set a precedent for how South Africa deals with pharmaceutical pricing practices in times of public health crisis, particularly regarding the obligation to pass on discounts received from upstream suppliers to end‑users. The outcome may also influence future negotiations between local drug distributors and multinational equipment manufacturers, as well as the broader debate on balance between profit‑making and social responsibility in the health sector





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Pharmaceuticals Competition Law Covid-19 Pricing South Africa

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