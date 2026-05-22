Company Linked to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Improperly Granted Accreditation by CETSA

An investigation has uncovered that a company linked to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala was improperly granted accreditation by CETSA. The investigation, relying on a confession and a plea bargain by one of four implicated officials, exposed a culture of malfeasance, bribery, and systemic failure within the authority's Education and Training Quality Assurance (ETQA) Unit.

An investigation by The Sunday Times has uncovered that a company linked to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala was improperly granted accreditation by CETSA uthority.

The explosive investigation, relying on a confession and a plea bargain by one of four implicated officials, has exposed a culture of malfeasance, bribery, and systemic failure within the authority's Education and Training Quality Assurance (ETQA) Unit. The informant, in a plea agreement statement seen by The Sunday Times, claimed that CETSA's ETQA Unit 'routinely' granted accreditation to companies without seeing mock-up structures for practicals, drawing public scrutiny after accusations of fraud and malpractices surrounding the infamous Buena Vista Academy.

The inappropriate practices were discovered after it was revealed that the company was paid R3.7m for a skills development programme despite numerous red flags, including no proper skills development accreditation, submission of fraudulent documentation, falsified financial histories, and an invalid VAT status, as well as operating as a tshisanyama and being taken over by new owner Tsakane Matlala 10 days before the advert for the training closed. The initial contract was structured as a minor allocation just R66,500.

However, without proper oversight, the final payouts skyrocketed over sixtyfold, extracting R3.48m in taxpayer funds through CETSA's investigation into the alleged theft of funds from the Education and Training Quality Assurance Unit. The malfeasance has allegedly spilled over into Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) processes, where fraudulent certificates were issued to individuals who never attended training, and the certification unit was a lucrative market for corruption where providers were forced to exchange money to ensure smooth issuance.

Several employees, including CETSA's CFO Sanele Radebe, have been placed on precautionarysuspension over a raft of allegations related to malfeasance, corruption and maladministration. After being asked to account for his role, Radebe wrote a whistleblower report alleging irregularities and that he was being targeted, claiming that accreditation letters were virtually guaranteed if financial inducements were paid to officials, and fraudulent certificates were issued to individuals who never attended training.

Further allegations include CETSA's certification unit allegedly involving the manipulation of the Indicium system and signing off on non-compliant documents, as well as unlimited and unfettered power on the Indicium system to add and make amendments to qualifications in some instances. CETSA, currently under administration, has prioritised the detection, investigation, and remediation of irregular conduct, whilst at the same time requesting approval from National Treasury to migrate its information management systems and financial systems to platforms that will enable end-to-end digitalisation of organisational processes





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Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Tsakani Matlala CETSA Buena Vista Academy Red Flags Fraudulent Documentation Fal

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