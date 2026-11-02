Como Defeat Venezia 1-0 to Enter Serie A Top Four

Como beat Venezia 1-0 thanks to Lucas Da Cunha penalty to secure fifth win and enter Serie A top four.

Como secured a crucial 1-0 home victory against bottom-placed Venezia on Sunday, moving them into the top four of the Serie A standings. This result marks their fifth consecutive win across all competitions, highlighting a significant surge in form for the club. The match was tightly contested, but the hosts ultimately prevailed through a decisive moment late in the first half. The win places them in a strong position as the season progresses, demonstrating their ability to compete with Italy's elite teams.

Penalty Goal Drives Como Success

Although Como dominated much of the gameplay, they struggled to break through Venezia's defense until a penalty kick proved decisive. Lucas Da Cunha, the club's captain, stepped up to take the spot-kick in the 43rd minute. He successfully converted the penalty, scoring his first goal of the season for the French international. This moment proved to be the difference-maker in a game where Como controlled the tempo but lacked clinical finishing in open play until that critical juncture.

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Como Close Gap On League Leaders

The victory moves Como just one point behind Roma, who secured a comfortable 5-2 win over Udinese on Saturday. They are now two points behind Inter Milan, who suffered their first defeat of the season in the Milan derby against AC Milan. Meanwhile, leaders Lazio are expected to host Cagliari later on Sunday, which could impact the final standings. This tight cluster at the top of the table illustrates the competitive nature of the current Serie A season.

Captain Highlights Team Progress

Reflecting on the match, the 39-year-old Spanish coach emphasized the mental strength of the squad. He stated that while the game was tough, the result reflects the substantial progress the team has made. He noted that their state of mind is irreproachable, suggesting a high level of discipline and focus among the players. This psychological resilience appears to be a key factor in their recent string of victories and their ability to secure hard-fought wins.

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European Performance Shows Promise

While Italian teams have generally struggled in European competitions this season, Como stands out with the best record among Serie A clubs in the Champions League. They currently sit ninth in the 36-team standings, having earned six points from their first three games. This performance is particularly impressive given their recent history, having played in Italy's third division as recently as 2021. Their ability to compete at this level signals a major step forward for the club.

Historic Win Against Manchester United

Como's impressive form continued in the last round of European matches, where they achieved a notable 4-1 victory over Manchester United. This result underscores their growing confidence and tactical maturity on the international stage. The contrast between their current status and their status a few years ago is stark. Fans and analysts alike are noting the rapid ascent of the club, which has transformed from a lower-division team to a top-four contender and a respectable European participant.

Looking Ahead For Serie A Contenders

As the season unfolds, Como's ability to maintain this momentum will be critical. Their recent performances suggest they have the depth and skill to challenge for higher positions. The upcoming fixtures will test their resilience, but the current trajectory is positive. The combination of domestic success and European competitiveness positions them as a team to watch in the coming months.