Community Stranded by Western Cape Flooding: Schools Closed, Aid Efforts Underway

In response to the growing humanitarian crisis in the Western Cape, comments were released about the difficult conditions faced by communities affected by floods and the school closures in the region, as well as the efforts being made to respond to the situation.

Several community members in Franschhoek, have been left stranded by the recent floods. the Western Cape has been hit by strong winds and heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding across the province. homes have been destroyed, and critical services have been disrupted, forcing the closure of all schools in the province.

Zizipho Ndita, owner of an early childhood development centre, described the terrifying scene of a roof being ripped off by strong winds while children were arriving. Gift of the Givers responded to stranded families in the Karoo, using helicopters to move around and taking food to residents using horses. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier announced the closure of all public ordinary and special schools across the province.

The Western Cape department of health and wellness reported a mixture of operational and non-operational healthcare services, with clinics and hospitals affected by power outages and infrastructure damage. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers stated that a pregnant woman was stranded without access to food or medical care in Baviaanskloof due to floodwaters isolating families





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News/South Africa Floods Western Cape Schools Closed Aid Efforts Cars Stuck In Floodwaters Impact On Healthcare Gift Of The Givers Mario Ferreira David Maynier Conditions Worsening

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stranded whale carcass on Western Cape beach returns to seaThe whale carcass, which recently washed ashore at Gwaing River Mouth and Beach, has now been reclaimed by the sea.

Read more »

Floods wreak havoc across Cape Town metro as severe storm lashes Western CapeCommunity members in Langrug informal settlement have been affected by the severe weather conditions.

Read more »

Western Cape shuts all schools as deadly storm lashes Cape TownSAWS issued a level 8 weather warning for parts of the Western Cape

Read more »

Checkers Sixty60 suspended in Western Cape and parts of Eastern CapeThe delivery service has been suspended for the safety of drivers.

Read more »