Community Mourns Suicide of Man Extorted After Consensual Sex, Demands Justice

A man in Mpumalanga took his own life after being extorted following a consensual sexual encounter, prompting outrage and grief in the community. The incident highlights the growing scourge of sextortion, where false rape accusations are used for financial gain.

The community of Waterval A is reeling from the tragic death of Calvin Kgodisho Shalang, a 41-year-old father who took his own life allegedly after being extorted following a consensual sexual encounter. The details surrounding his death have brought the issue of sextortion into sharp focus, exposing a disturbing trend where individuals leverage false accusations of rape for financial gain. Shalang, a civil servant, was reportedly threatened with rape charges after he failed to meet a demand for R30,000. Overwhelmed by fear of arrest, social stigma, and the inability to raise the money, he made the devastating decision to end his life. The local community, deeply saddened by the loss of a well-liked and respected individual, is demanding justice and answers, while the alleged perpetrator remains in hiding. This tragic event underscores the devastating impact of sextortion and the urgent need for awareness and preventative measures.

Following the tragic event, the details began to surface, painting a picture of a man driven to desperation by the threats and demands of his accuser. According to relatives and friends, the woman involved initially demanded money after the consensual encounter, threatening to report Shalang for rape if her demands were not met. His friend, speaking anonymously, recounted how Shalang was terrified of the prospect of imprisonment and ultimately chose suicide as a way out. A relative revealed that Shalang had previously been targeted in a similar extortion scheme, underscoring the potential for repeat victimization and the vulnerability of individuals to such tactics. The relative mentioned they were able to deal with the prior incident in 2015, however, the situation proved too much this time. The community's response has been one of outrage and grief, with residents expressing disbelief and anger towards the woman who allegedly initiated the extortion scheme. The local residents also shared that some perpetrators use people posing as cops investigating the rape charges, in order to scare the target into paying up. The incident has left a deep scar on Waterval A, prompting calls for investigation and accountability.

The Siyabuswa police station is now investigating the claims of sextortion. The community is seeking closure and demanding that the truth be revealed. Several residents expressed their belief that Shalang was incapable of committing rape. The accuser, who grew up in the area but relocated years ago, is reportedly in hiding, further fueling the community's anger. Stories of similar incidents occurring in the Bronkhorstspruit area, where women reportedly target men at social gatherings, have emerged, raising concerns about the prevalence of sextortion tactics and the potential for these types of incidents to occur more often. This tragic incident highlights the damaging consequences of sextortion, which is considered a form of blackmail and a perversion of the legal system. It has prompted calls for greater awareness and preventative measures to protect vulnerable individuals from falling victim to extortion schemes and the false use of rape allegations. This also draws attention to the need for stricter penalties for sextortion and those who make false accusations. The community is left to grapple with their grief, and their demand for justice.





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Sextortion Suicide Extortion Rape Accusation Community Outrage

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