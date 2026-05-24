Community-Funded Fynbos Restoration Project in Muizenberg City Near Completion

A multi-year rehabilitation project aimed at restoring a rare wetland phyto-ecosystem in the South Peninsula of Cape Town, focusing on refilling it with indigenous Cape Lowland Wetland Fynbos plants. The project also aims to recreate an educational attraction for visitors and residents, with several plant species forming a ‘scent pathway.’

More than 2 000 fynbos seedlings have been planted as a forgotten Muizenberg wetland nears full restoration after years of work. The multi-year rehabilitation project in Cape Town’s South Peninsula is now entering its final phase.

Organisers said the rare ecosystem has been transformed from an alien-vegetation hotspot into a recovering indigenous wetland habitat. The project focused on restoring a 1 000 square metre section of critically endangered Cape Lowland Wetland Fynbos. According to Friends of Muizenberg Park member John Venn, the site had been overwhelmed by invasive plants and non-indigenous grass. The objective is to recreate a self-sustaining habitat for species indigenous to the Muizenberg mountainside.

Work completed so far includes clearing alien vegetation, restoring stream flow and building new upper and lower ponds. These include 15 aromatic fynbos species forming what organisers describe as a ‘scent pathway,’ alongside three critically endangered plant species. The restoration work was carried out in partnership with FynbosLIFE and Alan Dawson Landscapers. Beyond environmental rehabilitation, organisers hope the space will become an educational attraction for Muizenberg visitors and residents.

Venn said the long-term goal is for the park to become ‘one of the most comprehensive and accessible collections of indigenous fynbos in the South Peninsula. ’QR codes linking visitors to plant information and scent maps. The project has been entirely community funded so far. Organisers have worked toward a R500 000 fundraising target backed by residents and private trusts.

Success will ultimately be measured by how well the seedlings establish themselves after winter rains, as well as the return of local birds and insect life to the restored ponds





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Fynbos Muizenberg Cape Lowland Wetland Fynbos Restoration Project Opportunistic Alien Vegetation Greenboom Project Alan Dawson Landscapes Friends Of Muizenberg Park Scent Pathway Plant Information QRP Codes Educational Attraction

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