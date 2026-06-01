Community and Eskom Unite to Restore Power After Devastating Storm in Western Cape

A powerful storm in the Western Cape left rural areas without power for 12 days. Through collaboration between Eskom, local farmers, and businesses, electricity was restored in the Klein River valley, showcasing the strength of community effort.

Two weeks ago, the Western Cape was hit by a devastating storm that brought hurricane-force winds, uprooting century-old trees, tearing off rooftops, and toppling electricity poles across the region.

The damage was extensive, leaving a tangled mess of wires and broken poles. While Eskom faced criticism for the slow restoration of power, the reality is that a climate-change-driven storm of this magnitude poses a formidable challenge for any utility. Although power was restored to major centers relatively quickly, rural areas like the Overstrand region continued to struggle. Twelve days without electricity was becoming a disaster for residents, businesses, and farmers, with no clear timeline for restoration from Eskom.

Something had to be done. Raymond Siebrits from Klein River Cheese near Stanford decided to take action. We thought, why not offer our services to help the local municipality with Eskoms restoration efforts? We sent messages, not knowing if they would respond, but at least we tried.

On Friday, May 22, at midday, Eskoms technical team called to say they were 15 minutes away from the Klein River Cheese farm, where several poles had been knocked down, and they could use assistance. What they urgently needed was a digger and extra hands to install new poles. Siebrits immediately contacted a local steel company, Strandveld Steel Projects, which without hesitation dispatched heavy machinery from a busy site.

The digger worked tirelessly, even in rock-hard ground, and municipal crane trucks lifted new poles into place, guided by Eskom technicians. After checking and fixing fuses, power was fully restored to the Klein River valley R326 segment, including the Stanhaven residential estate that had been without power for 12 days, by 8pm that evening. This story highlights the power of collaboration.

Living without electricity and with no restoration in sight became a story of true collaboration: a utility, local government, farmers, local business heroes, and neighbors all willing to pick up the phone, say yes, and roll up their sleeves. While this one area found relief, many others remain offline due to storm damage. We really hope this little miracle story will lead to other types of collaboration and restoration.

South Africans are very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping. You just have to reach out and ask





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Storm Power Outage Collaboration Eskom Western Cape

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