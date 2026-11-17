President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a delegation of ministers, students and tech companies to California from November 15 to 21 to strengthen AI ties and attract investment, while critics question the trip and warn automation threatens South African jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a high-level South Africa n delegation on a working visit to California in the United States to strengthen the country's artificial intelligence capabilities and attract investment.

The visit runs from November 15 to 21 and brings together about 300 South Africans, including cabinet ministers, university postgraduates and emerging technology companies. The delegation includes Ramaphosa and eight of his cabinet ministers, a quarter of the national cabinet. It also includes 27 university postgraduates with knowledge of AI and about 24 South African start-ups. They will meet major technology firms, investors and leading researchers on AI investment, infrastructure, skills development and the future of work.

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Ramaphosa South Africa Shape AI Revolution

Speaking in a moderated conversation with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, Ramaphosa said South Africa wants to help shape the AI revolution rather than remain a consumer of technology developed by other countries. He said the technology must create jobs and advance the economy rather than destroy livelihoods.

"We also are here so that we don't just become consumers of AI. We want to be part of this revolution and be part of crafting it," Ramaphosa said. He added: "Our objective is to understand it, to see the extent we can utilise it to advance our own economy, to create jobs. We don't want AI that is going to destroy jobs.

" Ramaphosa said South Africa wants to harness AI to improve education, healthcare and agriculture while increasing productivity and creating employment. "We want AI to be a revolution that will help to create more jobs, that will help us to have more advanced education, to help us advance our economy and healthcare, agriculture and a whole number of other disciplines, and to increase the productivity in our country," he said.

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The president said government is looking to leverage the country's growing data centre capacity to support AI development and use. He noted that several US companies have established data centres in South Africa alongside local businesses investing in the infrastructure.

"We have a number of US companies that have established or built data centres in South Africa, and there are some South African companies that are doing so. We are now home to almost 70% of data centres that have been established on the African continent," he said. Ramaphosa warned that the rapid development of AI presents risks if the technology advances without adequate human oversight and regulation.

He said he raised the issue at the Brics meeting held in India.

"What concerns us, and I did articulate this at the Brics meeting, which was held in India, is AI that is out of human control. We believe that is one of the dangers. We should not have an AI future where humanity is the victim and it is completely out of control of humans," he said. Ramaphosa said South Africa supports global governance frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.

President Warns Uncontrolled AI Risks

"We therefore agree with some of these moguls who are in AI who say there needs to be governance. Let's find a way globally in which we can agree on some guardrails," he said. He warned that without safeguards, AI could threaten jobs, undermine human control and create dangerous outcomes, including potential use in warfare. The delegation is expected to meet some of the world's biggest technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft and Google.

Ramaphosa said South Africa wants to use the engagements to establish partnerships between international technology companies and local emerging businesses.

"We're seeing people at OpenAI. We're going to be meeting them. We're going to be meeting people in Anthropic. And we're going to be meeting people in Microsoft and Google.

So these are the drivers of AI as we have come to understand it," he said. He said the delegation is also meeting investors to explore partnerships and investment in South Africa.

"We brought emerging tech companies and we want them to form partnerships that will advance the development of digital technology and AI back home in South Africa," he said. The government hopes to return home with concrete investment commitments and agreements, as well as opportunities to expand the presence of American companies in the country.

"So we've come here with great ambitions. Ministers of our various key departments are here, from finance right through to trade and industry, they are all here," Ramaphosa said. He said the delegation also includes students eager to learn from international technology leaders.

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"We are here to absorb as much, not only information, but also capabilities, as we can. And our students are here with hungry minds. They want to learn so that we go back home, we see exactly what we can replicate," he said. Ramaphosa said the broader ambition is to secure investment and strengthen economic ties between South Africa and the United States.

South Africa As Africa AI Hub

"We want to go home having formed partnerships, having sealed agreements for investments, having attracted US companies to come to South Africa, to add to the 600 US companies that operate in South Africa already, so that we can mutually grow our economy," he said. South Africa should be Africa's AI hub, Ramaphosa has said.

The presidency describes the trip as a high-level learning visit intended to provide insights into the global AI ecosystem and inform South Africa's approach to the development, adoption and application of AI. The statement said South Africa wants to safeguard its digital sovereignty and policy autonomy while seeing the new technology help foster inclusive economic growth and development. The delegation is not only there to learn but also to do business and court potential investors.

The visit follows an election in which South African voters rejected Ramaphosa and the ANC with unprecedented contempt, denouncing the party for feeding at the trough while citizens become relentlessly poorer. Critics say the trip is Ramaphosa's first big response to that rejection and that it explores new ways to destroy even more South African jobs. They question why the trip required travel at all, noting that the internet would have allowed the whole thing to happen via Zoom.

Critics argue the delegation's real purpose is to reassure the international business community that at least a quarter of South Africa's cabinet is not currently facing travel bans, and to spin yarns to potential investors. They describe the team as hustlers so practised in gaslighting that they can now promise a better life for all and the renewal of the ANC without so much as an eyelid twitch.

They say the delegation is pitching South Africa as a destination for data centres where locals will not object or affect the outcomes of US elections. The pitch includes claims that South Africa's electricity is some of the most electric in the world, spun from the finest diesel, and that the country is awash with water.

Critics note that you can drive down almost any road in the wealthiest city and find dozens of ponds full of the stuff, just lying there for the taking. There is also a grimmer reason cited for the trip: to get an in-person briefing from people who are about to put South Africa in an absurd bind.

Critics AI Bubble Burst Business Model

First they get the country to rely entirely on AI-powered systems, then when those systems are hacked by AI-powered villains, they sell AI-powered patches to fix the gaping holes in banks, air traffic control networks and so on. The AI bubble might be about to burst, possibly precipitated by Jensen Huang's affair with a beautiful woman alleged to be a Chinese spy, but making the disease and then selling the temporary cure is described as a pretty great business model.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg had a bold plan to replace Meta staff with AI, and Trump's Nvidia stake far exceeds prior disclosures. Even as Ramaphosa and his delegation are driven from one SABC interview to the next, critics say they will be feeling a dull dread. They argue that deep down they know automation would be a catastrophe for South Africa.

Most business knows it already: big supermarket chains could save immense sums by replacing cashiers with automated checkouts, but who will use those checkouts once the country is on fire, critics ask. The ANC does not care about business, critics say, but its concerns are no less apocalyptic.

If AI can replace educated, capable, hardworking people, they argue, imagine how easily it can flick aside the immense cadre of chair-warmers whose only qualification for their jobs is loyalty to the party. Behind the smiles, the mood in California will be grim, according to critics who say that going on a high-level learning visit is one thing, but sometimes ignorance is bliss.