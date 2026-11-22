Lionel Messi receives a yellow card for throw-in incident as Inter Miami loses 3-0 to Columbus Crew in MLS Cup playoffs opener, facing elimination.

Lionel Messi was issued a yellow card for throwing a ball at an opponent during Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew in the opening MLS Cup playoff match on Saturday. Coach Laurent Courtois argued that the Argentina star should have been sent off for the incident, which occurred as his team trailed 1-0 with ten men on the pitch. The defeat puts the reigning champions in a precarious position as they prepare for the decisive second leg of the best-of-three series.

Throw-In Incident Sparks Controversy

The pivotal moment arrived at the end of the first half when Messi, visibly frustrated, hurled a throw-in directly into the face of Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia. At that stage, Inter Miami was already playing with ten men and trailing 1-0. Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both players for their involvement in the scuffle. Courtois insisted in a post-game press conference that the action warranted a red card, stating that the force used was negligible and did not reach the level of violent conduct according to the official's assessment.

Also read Four killed and six injured in Khayelitsha tavern shooting

Referee Chapman clarified to reporters that while the incident was unfortunate, the severity of the throw did not meet the criteria for a straight red card. This distinction remains a point of contention for the Miami coaching staff, who believe the punishment was insufficient given the nature of the provocation. The controversy adds an extra layer of tension to an already high-stakes playoff encounter.

Match Details and Goal Scorers

Columbus Crew established their dominance early in the match through a penalty kick converted by Gonzalo Tapia. The Chilean international doubled his influence shortly after the restart, scoring a second goal following a strike from Taha Habroune. These three goals secured a comprehensive victory for the seventh-seeded Crew at Miami's home stadium, Nu Stadium. The result marks a significant setback for Inter Miami, who entered the playoffs as the defending MLS champions.

Advertisement

Implications for the Playoff Series

The 3-0 defeat places immense pressure on Inter Miami ahead of the second leg scheduled for next Friday in Ohio. A victory for Columbus Crew in that match will eliminate Messi and his teammates from the postseason. Miami coach Kily Gonzalez acknowledged the team's poor performance, noting that they created chances for their opponents and failed to produce the expected level of play. He emphasized the need for the team to learn from these mistakes and demonstrate their character in the remaining opportunity to stay alive.

Other MLS Playoff Results

In other Western Conference action, Dallas secured a 3-0 victory over Portland, fueled by a brace from Uruguayan midfielder Joaquin Valiente. Valiente scored in the 53rd and 55th minutes, with Samuel Sarver adding an insurance goal in stoppage time. This win sets up a crucial deciding match for Dallas at Portland next Saturday. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, New England defeated visiting Philadelphia 2-0. Teen sensation Peyton Miller was instrumental in the win, scoring in the 10th and 73rd minutes and assisting on another goal, showcasing the rising talent in the league.