Colombian striker Brayan Leon could be crucial for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League final against Moroccan visitors FAR Rabat. He has been in excellent form since joining the Pretoria club in January, scoring 11 goals in the South African Premiership and five in the Champions League. His African goals included the solitary goals in both legs of the semifinal triumph over Esperance of Tunisia. Sunset hopes to win the elite African club competition a second time and Leon, who scored a hat-trick and a brace in his last two South African league matches, will be eyeing the Golden Boot award.

Colombian Leon could be trump card for Sundowns in African final: Colombian striker Brayan Leon could be the trump card for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday against Moroccan visitors FAR Rabat in the Caf Champions League final first leg.

The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form since joining the Pretoria outfit in January, scoring 11 goals in the South African Premiership and five in the Champions League. His African tally included the solitary goals in both legs of the semifinal triumph over four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia. Leon will line up against FAR, having scored a hat-trick and a brace in his last two South African league matches.

Apart from wanting to help Sundowns win the elite African club competition a second time, the South American will also be eyeing the Golden Boot award for leading scorer. His five goals place him joint second, one goal behind Cameroonian Taddeus Nkeng from Malian club Stade Malien and Mahmoud Trezeguet from record 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt





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Sundowns African Final African Club Competition Competition TM1 Caf Champions League Leon African Goal Esperance Fahli Hrimat Houssem Aouris Mgbdan Tskhazi Winger

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Colombian Leon could be trump card for Sundowns in African finalColombian striker Brayan Leon could be the trump card for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday against Moroccan visitors FAR Rabat in the Caf Champions League final first leg.

Read more »