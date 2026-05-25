Colombia's World Cup squad has been named by coach Nestor Lorenzo, with Captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz leading the team. The squad includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals. The team secured qualification after a strong South American campaign and will look to improve on their best World Cup finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2014.

Captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz headline Colombia 's World Cup squad named by coach Nestor Lorenzo on Monday for next month's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Colombia are returning to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022 and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals. Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will lead an experienced squad that also includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma. Lorenzo's side secured qualification after a strong South American campaign and will look to improve on their best World Cup finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2014.

Colombia will hold a training camp in Bogota before friendlies against Costa Rica on June 1 and Jordan on June 7, ahead of their Group K opener against Uzbekistan on June 17





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Colombia World Cup Squad James Rodriguez Luis Diaz Nestor Lorenzo Qualification South American Campaign Training Camp Friendly Matches Group K Opener

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