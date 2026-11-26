African boxing manager Colin 'Nomakanjani' Nathan details his strategic alliance with Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda. The partnership aims to elevate fighters like Phumelela Cafu and Landile Ngxeke to global prominence.

Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan, recognized as Africa's most successful boxing manager and trainer, has declared an unwavering trajectory of growth for his agency, No Doubt Management. This declaration followed a strategic meeting with Japanese veteran promoter Akihiko Honda in Japan on Thursday. Nathan emphasized that the company is poised for unprecedented expansion, stating clearly that 2027 will represent a pinnacle year for both the organization and its roster of fighters.

Strategic Alliance Between African and Japanese Boxing

The foundation of this ambitious vision rests on an exclusive partnership announced by Nathan in January with Teiken Promotions, the legendary organization founded by Honda. This agreement was designed to facilitate the joint promotion of African boxers on major international cards, leveraging Honda's extensive network in the Japanese market. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between emerging African talent and the established global stage, providing a structured pathway for athletes to compete against top-tier opponents.

Also read JUST IN: Vehicles stoned as electricity protest shuts down major Joburg roads

Nathan's confidence stems from recent successes that validate the efficacy of this international cooperation. The partnership directly facilitated the high-profile unification bout between Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez. This event took place in Texas on July 19 last year and served as a critical test of the alliance's ability to produce world-class matchups. The event highlighted the potential for African champions to compete in unified title fights against established global titlists.

Cafu's Title Defense and Rodriguez's Victory

During the Texas unification bout, Cafu entered the ring holding the WBO bantamweight world title. He faced Jesse Rodriguez, who held both the WBC and The Ring bantamweight titles. The fight concluded with Rodriguez stopping Cafu in the 10th round, thereby unifying all the belts under his command. Despite the loss, Cafu's performance demonstrated the competitive level African fighters can achieve on international cards.

Advertisement

Cafu's journey to that title fight was marked by significant victories. He secured the WBO bantamweight belt on October 14 2024, after defeating Kosei Tanaka by split decision in Tokyo, Japan. This victory in Japan highlighted the effectiveness of the Teiken Promotions platform for African champions. Following the bout with Rodriguez, Cafu was handsomely rewarded, signaling that the market values high-level African contenders. This financial and reputational reward underscores the mutual benefits of the cross-continental partnership.

Roster Expansion and Recent Championship Wins

Alongside Cafu's international profile, No Doubt Management has continued to produce homegrown champions. The company recently celebrated Landile "Man Down" Ngxeke, who achieved the status of IBO world bantamweight champion. Ngxeke secured this title by stopping Manny Fernandes-trained Charlton "Baby Pain" Malajika in the sixth round. The fight took place at Emperors Palace this past weekend, where Malajika proved unable to withstand Ngxeke's power despite the latter's lack of experience against younger, explosive opponents.

Shannon Strydom assisted Ngxeke in ushering him to war for this championship bout, adding to the team's collective success. This victory reinforces the strength of the domestic roster while the international partnership prepares the way for future global campaigns. Nathan noted that the company is preparing for major developments, including significant surprises and announcements that will further solidify its position in the boxing world.

Future Outlook and Strategic Planning in Tokyo

Nathan traveled to Tokyo on Monday to meet with Honda for lunch, discussing the future of other fighters on his roster. He described the meeting as awesome, indicating strong alignment between the two promoters regarding strategic direction. While Nathan was not prepared to reveal specific details at the time of the meeting, he reiterated his commitment to a trajectory of continuous improvement.

Advertisement

The focus remains on preparing the roster for the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming years. Nathan's statement that 2027 will be an incredible year suggests a multi-year planning horizon involving multiple title shots and international tours. By combining African talent with Japanese promotional expertise, No Doubt Management aims to create sustainable success stories for its athletes. The combination of recent championship wins and high-level international unifications provides a robust foundation for this ambitious growth plan.