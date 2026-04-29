Colgate Race to Cause Road Disruptions in Boksburg on May 3rd

The Boksburg Athletic Club advises motorists and residents of potential traffic interruptions on May 3rd due to the Colgate Race, detailing the route through Boksburg South, Parkrand, the CBD, and Boksburg East. The race includes 15km and 32km distances with specific route details provided.

The Boksburg Athletic Club (BAC) is issuing an important advisory to motorists and residents in several areas of Boksburg regarding potential disruptions on May 3rd, coinciding with the annual Colgate Race .

The race route encompasses a significant portion of the city, including Boksburg South, Parkrand, the central business district (CBD), and Boksburg East. Organizers are requesting patience and understanding from the public as the event unfolds, anticipating temporary road closures and increased pedestrian traffic throughout the day. The race commences on Jubilee Road, setting runners on a course that initially heads in the direction of Brakpan.

From Jubilee Road, participants will navigate onto Barry Marais Road, transitioning into a stretch along Van Wyk Louw Drive. This section of the route will feature the first designated water point, providing essential hydration for the athletes. Continuing along Van Wyk Louw Drive, runners will eventually turn onto Heidelberg Road, where the second water point will be strategically positioned to support their progress.

The course then directs runners onto Leeuwpoort Street, leading them towards the third water point conveniently located outside the Colgate premises – the race’s namesake and a key landmark. Following their refreshment stop at Colgate, the runners will briefly utilize Van Dyk Road before veering into Power Street, then onto Brakpan Road and Lonie Road.

This segment of the route will guide them towards the final approach to the stadium, culminating in a turn into the stadium gates on Dudley Smith Road. The race features two distinct distances: a 15km run and a more challenging 32km run. Runners participating in the 15km event will complete their race by running a final lap on the stadium track, providing a dramatic finish for both participants and spectators.

However, the 32km runners face a more demanding task. Upon reaching the stadium, they will exit through the back gates and embark on a second loop of the primary route described above, effectively doubling their distance. To ensure the 32km race accurately reflects its intended length, an additional 2km loop has been incorporated into the course.

This extension takes runners through the streets of Boksburg South, specifically along Snyman Street, Dagama Street, Stanbury Street, Dick King Street, Walton Street, and Dundee Street. After completing this loop, the 32km runners will rejoin the main 15km route, continuing towards the stadium for their final stretch. The BAC has emphasized the importance of careful planning for residents and businesses along the route, suggesting alternative travel arrangements where possible to minimize inconvenience.

They have also assured the public that marshals will be strategically positioned throughout the course to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of both runners and the community. The club is working closely with local authorities to minimize disruption and maintain order during the event. Beyond the logistical considerations, the Colgate Race holds significant importance for the Boksburg Athletic Club and the local running community.

It serves as a key fundraising event for the club, enabling them to continue their work in promoting athletics and supporting local runners. The race also provides a platform for athletes of all levels to test their endurance and compete in a well-organized and professionally managed event. Previous iterations of the Colgate Race have seen strong participation from both local and regional runners, and this year’s event is expected to be no different.

The BAC has highlighted the success of past participants, including Mwahla’s recent title defense, as a testament to the race’s quality and appeal. They also encourage individuals interested in learning more about the event or becoming involved with the club to reach out via email at info@boksburgathleticclub.co.za. The club’s commitment to fostering a vibrant running community is evident in their proactive communication with the public and their dedication to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.

The BAC hopes that the Colgate Race will not only be a successful sporting event but also a positive experience for the entire Boksburg community, showcasing the city’s spirit and its commitment to healthy living





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Boksburg Athletic Club Colgate Race Road Closures Running Event Traffic Advisory

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