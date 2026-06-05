Cold Front Brings Sub‑Freezing Temperatures to Gauteng and Threatens Informal Settlements Along Garden Route

Gauteng recorded its coldest night of 2026 as temperatures fell below freezing, prompting fire safety warnings for heating devices and a citywide emergency monitoring effort. Simultaneously, snow and wind alerts affect the Eastern Cape, while rising rivers could cut off 22 informal settlements on the Garden Route.

A severe cold front has swept across Gauteng, delivering the lowest nighttime temperature recorded in the province for the year 2026. The South African Weather Service issued an early‑week alert warning of sub‑freezing conditions, prompting residents to stock up on extra blankets and heating appliances.

On Thursday night, Johannesburg's temperature fell to an estimated 3 °C while Pretoria slipped to around 5 °C, marking the first time this winter that the mercury has dropped below the freezing point. The drop was widely reported on social media by Gauteng Weather, which highlighted the risk to vulnerable populations, especially people living in informal settlements and those who are homeless.

While many households were able to stay warm using electric heaters, gas braziers and traditional imbaula fires, authorities warned that the increased use of such devices could raise the risk of household fires. City officials, led by spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi of the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, urged residents to handle heating equipment with extreme caution. He stressed that braziers and open‑flame devices must be used only in well‑ventilated areas and must be extinguished before going to bed.

Heaters and candles should never be left unattended, and children should be kept away from hot surfaces to avoid burns. The emergency services will be monitoring all seven regions of the city for fire incidents and other weather‑related emergencies. Anyone facing a life‑threatening situation is advised to contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre at 011 375 5911. The cold front is not confined to Gauteng.

A yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow has been issued for the high‑lying interior of the Eastern Cape, where icy roads are expected to cause traffic delays on Friday, 5 June. Simultaneously, a yellow Level 4 warning for strong winds and high waves has been placed along the coast from Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape to East London in the Eastern Cape, warning mariners of difficult navigation and the risk of small vessels taking on water.

Very cold conditions are also forecast for the southern part of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and for interior areas of the Eastern Cape. While southern coastal regions will see mainly cloud cover, inland areas will experience partly cloudy skies with cool to cold temperatures.

In addition, geospatial analysts have highlighted that the overflowing of rivers along the Garden Route could isolate up to 22 informal settlements, compounding the dangers posed by the cold weather and raising concerns about access to emergency services and basic supplies. The combination of low temperatures, potential flooding, and heightened fire risk underscores the need for coordinated community preparedness and rapid response from municipal and national authorities





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Cold Front Heating Device Safety Informal Settlements Snow Alerts River Flooding

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