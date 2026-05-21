Cogta's Hlabisa aims to reshape local government in light of instability

The Cogta minister and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is trying to rectify the instability in local government by implementing a new 'coalisations bill'. This bill is set to be implemented during the upcoming November 4 local government elections. The bill aims to deter parties from entering fragile coalitions to the detriment of service delivery and proper governance as we have seen in a growing number of municipalities across the country.

Cogta minister and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa wants to reshape local government to be fit for purpose. He wants to reform the local government to ensure reliable, predictable, and consistent service delivery.

The new regulations will come into effect by the upcoming November 4 local government elections and will require parties intending to contest the election to enter into formal written agreements outlining their commitments and responsibilities. The bill aims to deter parties from entering unstable coalitions which has been a growing trend in local government governance across South Africa. The bill aims to improve transparency, accountability, and competence in local governance.

The minister also emphasized the need for ethical and competent leadership in the appointment of managerial positions. During the budget vote debate, several MPs emphasized the dire state of South African municipalities that has led to criticism of political leaders' meddling in the appointment of municipal executives. The minister said the solution lay in making thoughtful choices at election time and the need for specific standards for the appointment of officials





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Cogta Hlabisa Local Government Novel 4 Local Government Elections Coalition Bill Municipal Reforms Steering Local Governance Local Government Governance Across South

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